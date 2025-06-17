Peugeot e-208 GTi makes Le Mans debut
The newest member of the legendary nameplate makes 206kW from an all-electric drivetrain
French brand Peugeot has unveiled the new e-208 GTi, the all-electric essence of the hot hatch. It was revealed in a world preview on June 13 among crowds gathered for the 2025 Le Mans 24 Hour endurance race this past weekend.
The Stellantis-owned subsidiary first launched the GTi nameplate in 1984 with the 205 GTi as the halo performance model of the mainstream budget hatchback range which has subsequently spawned the 206, 207 and 208 range, all with hot GTi models powered by four-cylinder petrol engines in a legacy spanning more than 40 years...
