Volvo is rolling out a new Abbey Road Studios Mode to its EX90 electric SUV, offering drivers the ability to recreate the acoustics of the famous London recording studio where acts such as The Beatles, Pink Floyd, Radiohead, Oasis and Massive Attack laid down some of their finest work.
Available to owners with the optional Bowers & Wilkins High Fidelity audio system fitted to their vehicles, the feature will be delivered free of charge via an over-the-air software update in the coming weeks.
Developed in collaboration with Bowers & Wilkins and Abbey Road Studios, the mode uses sound profiles inspired by the studio’s acoustics and mixing equipment. These include a "Producer Mode" that allows users to adjust the stereo sound stage, tonal quality and overall ambience, much like an audio engineer would behind a mixing desk.
Volvo adds Abbey Road Studios sound mode to EX90
Image: Oli Scarff/Getty Images
Volvo is rolling out a new Abbey Road Studios Mode to its EX90 electric SUV, offering drivers the ability to recreate the acoustics of the famous London recording studio where acts such as The Beatles, Pink Floyd, Radiohead, Oasis and Massive Attack laid down some of their finest work.
Available to owners with the optional Bowers & Wilkins High Fidelity audio system fitted to their vehicles, the feature will be delivered free of charge via an over-the-air software update in the coming weeks.
Developed in collaboration with Bowers & Wilkins and Abbey Road Studios, the mode uses sound profiles inspired by the studio’s acoustics and mixing equipment. These include a "Producer Mode" that allows users to adjust the stereo sound stage, tonal quality and overall ambience, much like an audio engineer would behind a mixing desk.
Image: Supplied
“We are hugely proud of the collaboration, and excited for Volvo customers to experience the landmark technology,” said Abbey Road general manager Jeremy Huffelmann.
The 1610-watt Bowers & Wilkins system in the EX90 includes 25 speakers and supports Dolby Atmos playback.
The system was developed jointly by Volvo’s in-house engineers and Bowers & Wilkins’ tuning team.
Volvo said the new sound mode will also be fitted as standard to future EX90 and ES90 models equipped with the Bowers & Wilkins system.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Leisure
Leisure
Lifestyle
Leisure
Motoring