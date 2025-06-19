Motoring

Kariega's new resident finally named — welcome the VW 'Tengo'

By Tremaine van Aardt - 19 June 2025

It's official, Kariega will soon be home to the all new Volkswagen Tengo.

Volkswagen Group Africa (VWGA) chair and MD Martina Biene announced the nameplate this week and  units will start rolling off the production line in 2027, adding to its offering of locally produced products including the Polo and Polo Vivo...

