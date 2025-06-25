Corvette ZR1X launches with 932kW of hybrid power

The energetic design of the ZR1X reflects the ZR1 species with aerodynamic and thermal management accoutrements. Lightweight carbon fibre features on the front splitter, rocker panels, split rear window surround, roof panels and side air inlets.
Image: Supplied
The Corvette ZR1, the most powerful nameplate in the Chevrolet harem, gains a new member with modern tweaks. The ZR1X has been revealed as a hybrid all-wheel drive Corvette, and the most powerful and fastest iteration yet powered by a turbocharged and intercooled LT7 engine and an electric front-drive unit.
The flat-plane crank 5.5l V8 fitted produces 793kW on its own and paired with an electric front drive unit that contributes 139kW achieves a combined total system output of 932kW, making it the most powerful production Corvette ever.
An advanced eAWD system manages the clean deployment of the fizz, operating through an eight-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission, but it’s the first of its kind.
The first electrified Corvette from the American brand appeared on the nameplate’s 70th birthday in 2023 as the Corvette E-Ray.
Image: Supplied
Nowhere near the brutal ZR1 lineage, the tribute model paired all-wheel-drive and a 6.2l LT2 small block V8 with a 1.9kWh battery pack on the front axle for a total system output worth 488kW, and rated with a 2.5-second 0-100km/h time and the quarter-mile in 10.5 seconds.
“The ZR1X brings learning from the ZR1 and E-Ray to create an unmatched driving experience,” the company said about the latest model.
The new ZR1X, with a smaller capacity ICE engine, can accelerate from standstill to 100km/h in under 2.0 seconds, bettering the E-Ray’s time by half a second and with a quicker quarter mile time of under nine seconds.
The ZR1X’s standard carbon ceramic brakes are the Corvette's largest ever, with 16.5-inch front and rear rotors and paired with Alcon 10-piston front and six-piston rear calipers for ultra-responsive braking.
Drive modes include electric-only stealth mode with up to 6km to 8km at speeds up to 72km/h. A heavy press of the throttle seamlessly unleashes the full performance potential.
Image: Supplied
The energetic design of the ZR1X reflects the ZR1 species with aerodynamic and thermal management accoutrements. Lightweight carbon fibre features on the front splitter, rocker panels, split rear window surround, roof panels and side air inlets.
A ZR1X carbon fibre aero package is available, which adds a lot more carbon fibre as a high-wing spoiler, underbody strakes, hood lip gurney and dive planes work together to produce high downforce.
Advanced traction and stability control systems, including PTM Pro designed, optimise performance across a variety of track driving conditions.
Regenerative brake torque vectoring engineered to recover peak energy without sacrificing agility is integrated while front axle pre-control actively manages inside front brake pressure to control on-throttle wheel flares for consistent grip and composed handling at the limit.
A fully customisable performance app displays performance data in real time with live graphs that show outputs over selectable time intervals.
Image: Supplied
The ZR1X is available in coupe and convertible styles and in 1LZ and 3LZ trims. A visible carbon fibre roof panel, eight-way power GT1 or competition sport seats, an HD rear camera and rear camera mirror, Bose 10-speaker sound system, wireless phone charger and head-up display are standards 1LZ amenities.
The 3LZ includes everything on the 1LZ, plus a 14-speaker sound system, heated and ventilated Napa leather GT2 or competition sport seats with power lumbar/wing adjustment, a heated steering wheel with carbon fibre trim and shift paddles, suede micro fibre upper interior trim, HD front and rear vision cameras and two wireless phone chargers.
