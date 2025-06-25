The Renault Duster is jointly produced by Renault and Romanian subsidiary brand Dacia. It should be the last word in the segment considering Eastern Europe gave birth to the dominant crossover segment with the Russian Lada Niva.
With 54 segment alternatives from Europe, Japan, Korea, Malaysia and China to contend with, is the third-generation Renault Duster model on test this week up to the challenge?
Three models are on sale, and differently configured. Our Cedar green car is the Renault Duster 1.3T Intens, a front-wheel drive, seven-speed automatic mid-tier offering costing R520,000. The entry level Duster Zen that shares similar mechanicals is R30k cheaper while the range-topping Duster 1.2T Zen that comes with a hybrid drivetrain, 4WD underpinnings and a manual transmission exclusively costs R30k more.
The chunky design continues inside the cabin that’s transformed dramatically from old, with a neat minimalist approach. It is ergonomic and sensible with remote finger controls for the climate system, mirrors, central locking and volume control, but many of the settings have moved into digital menus within the standard fitment 10.1” infotainment touch screen.
A 7” digital instrument cluster is for the driver and amenities include a 360º camera, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, air-conditioning and electric windows. The seats and steering wheel are manually adjusted and the seating was comfy and well-judged. Other likable bits are the roominess for four or five passengers, and a 472l boot, though the tailgate isn’t electric.
REVIEW | Renault Duster 1.3T Intens excels as an urban adventurer
Mid-tier model is frugal, comfy and affordable but adventurist hearts will apply elsewhere
Senior Motoring Correspondent
Image: SUPPLIED
Image: SUPPLIED
Our car wasn’t fitted with the famous Renault key card but a conventional keyhole. It didn’t sour the lived experience, and it’s an option I’d recommend for peace of mind in the long run. The 1.3l turbocharged petrol four-cylinder engine with 113kW and 250Nm is paired with a seven-speed automatic transmission with column-mounted paddles. It’s a good pairing that operates smoothly and always in the right gear at the right time.
Any diesel engine? Not this time from the brand, but the performance of the petrol motor in general is exemplary smooth, robust and quiet. You glide at motorway speeds with ease while the standard fit cruise control adds to long distance comfort.
Drive modes include Sport and Eco, and the latter was used extensively to extract a 5.6l/100km fuel consumption average. Perhaps in Sport mode you’d achieve Renault’s said and higher 6.5l/100km. It’s also composed on imperfectly manicured tarmac and in the corners too, including at a faster pace.
As a whole the new Renault Duster is likeable, functional, sufficiently refined and well-priced. It's a crossover that’s imbued with the ability to nip about urban areas and long drives with the family to far flung holiday destinations.
Frustration arrived with not being able to give it a harder, more fun time on gravel tracks in my neighbouring Suikerbosrand nature reserve, which would have been gloriously muddy at this time. The big question is whether it would be prudent to go for the all-conquering, all-wheel drive model instead?
Image: SUPPLIED
Travels would be less limited as Duster AWD models have carved a reputation for being among a small batch of modern crossovers with genuine mountaineering skill. The risk of higher fuel consumption should be dodged with hybridised propulsion, which Renault rates at 5.7l/100km. It’s acknowledged the standard manual transmission in these particular models would be a stumbling block to daily usage for many.
Perhaps the bigger moment of truth is whether Renault has transformed the Duster enough to lure customers away from core rivals. Popular choices in the segment include the Toyota Corolla Cross and VW T-Cross as sales powerhouses, and the relentless and digitally savvy and competitively priced Chinese crossover onslaught nearby.
If you value style ahead of everything else, the new Duster range is one of the attractively stylish urban crossovers available in the market today with sufficient rather than generous bells and whistle amenities, with safety systems on par with many segment rivals.
The 1.3T Intense is a finely fettled crossover for city-bound families with an approachable price, and sold standard with a five-year/150,000km warranty and three-year/45,000km service plan, but it’s the grittier AWD model I’d pick for its temptingly close pricing.
