FIRST DRIVE | New Ford Territory Dark Edition provides extra swagger

For a considerable period the Ford brand in SA was propped up almost entirely by the Ranger.

The discontinuation of nameplates such as Figo, Focus, Fiesta and EcoSport left gaping holes in the portfolio, prompting consumers to look elsewhere.

While the gaps have not been filled in entirety, the much-needed expansion of the blue oval's passenger car range has reignited interest in the brand among shoppers who wanted something other than a bakkie or large SUV like the Everest.

The compact, B-segment Puma proved to be a compelling edition, though its pricing is on the lofty side. The revival of the Territory handle gave Ford a renewed presence in the competitive C-SUV arena, which it had not played in since the days of the infamous Kuga; a line besmirched by the 1.6 EcoBoost derivative and its propensity for spontaneous combustion.