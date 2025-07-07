FIRST DRIVE | New Ford Territory Dark Edition provides extra swagger
Blue oval's C-SUV gets an aesthetic boost
For a considerable period the Ford brand in SA was propped up almost entirely by the Ranger.
The discontinuation of nameplates such as Figo, Focus, Fiesta and EcoSport left gaping holes in the portfolio, prompting consumers to look elsewhere.
While the gaps have not been filled in entirety, the much-needed expansion of the blue oval's passenger car range has reignited interest in the brand among shoppers who wanted something other than a bakkie or large SUV like the Everest.
The compact, B-segment Puma proved to be a compelling edition, though its pricing is on the lofty side. The revival of the Territory handle gave Ford a renewed presence in the competitive C-SUV arena, which it had not played in since the days of the infamous Kuga; a line besmirched by the 1.6 EcoBoost derivative and its propensity for spontaneous combustion.
Ford introduced the Territory in the first quarter of 2024. A sizeable, family-orientated offering with attractive (if generic) styling, above-average cabin quality and competitive pricing, the Territory appears to have become a respectable sales contributor.
By now you may have read that the model was developed with Chinese giant Jiangling Motors Corporation (JMC) and is put together in Nanchang at the JMC-Ford manufacturing facility.
South Africans no longer have an aversion to Chinese products, as evidenced by the increasing popularity of brands such as Haval and Chery, along with their various subdivisions. Ford has not tiptoed around the Chinese origins of their Territory, but believe that the strength of the blue oval as well as its established dealership network and local operations add confidence for prospective buyers.
Last week the Territory received a new edition to the range. Meet the Dark Edition, which replaces the Titanium grade as the range-topper of the line. We were invited to spend the day with the car in the customary way, but Ford asked the journalists in attendance to bring their families along, to really experience the “tribe-friendly” essence of the vehicle.
Indeed, one has a different frame of mind, driving a vehicle with your nearest and dearest in tow, as opposed to hustling through mountain passes or private test tracks either alone or with a fellow motoring hack riding shotgun.
The Dark Edition is quite distinctive with its repertoire of styling elements. From the grille to the mirror housings, 19-inch alloys wheels and even the rear Territory insignia, it was all painted black. The interior is enlivened by orange trimmings, which were said to be inspired by the vibrant execution found inside the high-tier Wildtrak flavour of the Ranger.
Several months had passed since my last encounter with the Territory. The Dark Edition offered a reminder of the Territory's virtues — and shortcomings. Power still comes from a 1.8l turbocharged unit (138kW/318Nm), linked to a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic. The petrol engine gets the job done in acceptable fashion and while the gearbox shifts smoothly on the go, it errs on the clunky side at low speeds, noticeable in crawling Egoli traffic.
The infotainment system is not a Ford SYNC4 setup, which is a brilliant interface, but seems instead to be of a nondescript variety likely used in many Chinese offerings. A weak point, if you are the kind of buyer who wants slick digitisation.
These gripes were mentioned in previous interactions. But my kin seemed to be unreceptive to these criticisms voiced by their driver. Instead, they were impressed by the expansive cabin space, rear legroom and dual-sliding panoramic sunroof.
The car was filled with carefree laughter and conversation en route to an outing at Gold Reef City, then contented silence when driving home after a day of too many sweets and repeated adrenaline spikes.
The famous amusement park's Tower of Terror is scary, but not as terrifying as some of the driving behaviour exhibited on Jozi roads in peak traffic. You can take some peace of mind in the comprehensive safety and driver assistance features in the Ford, which includes six airbags, lane-keep assist and adaptive cruise control.
Pricing kicks off at R593,500 for the basic Ambiente model. The middle-grade Trend comes in at R650,500 and the Dark Edition will set you back R733,000.
Included is a four-year/120,000km warranty and six-year/90,000km service plan.