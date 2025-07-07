It marked a radical departure from the third-generation car in terms of styling, taking on a more aggressive persona. This extended to the cabin too, which featured Lamborghini-esque flavours, in the angular layout and shapes of the air-ventilation slots. The Italian firm, like Audi, is a part of the Volkswagen Group.
REVIEW | 2025 Audi A3 soldiers on with minor revisions
Motoring editor, reporter and presenter
Image: Supplied
Like clamshell mobile phones and Bluetooth earpieces, the premium hatchback may eventually be relegated to the wastebasket of bygone trends.
Not that there is anything fundamentally wrong with the format — just as there were few perceived deficiencies with those earlier-referenced technologies. It is simply a case of a changing landscape, with more innovative ways and offerings supplanting former approaches. Analogue versus digital. Print versus online.
While premium hatchbacks — particularly of German pedigree — were once the choice for young, urban professionals moving up in the world, it seems their appeal has been eclipsed by the breed of crossovers and sport-utility vehicles, a great number of which come from China.
Our economic context has also contributed to the shift. Buyers are more cost-conscious than ever in the post-pandemic world. The allure of paying close to R1m for a hatchback is not all that strong from the perspective of most middle-class shoppers.
The likes of Audi, BMW and Mercedes-Benz are acutely aware of the shifting sands, fighting a tough battle in peddling products like the A3, 1 Series and A-Class respectively.
Last week we spent time with the Ingolstadt model sporting those famed interlinked circles on its nose. This is the updated version of the fourth-generation A3 that was introduced in 2021.
Image: Supplied
It marked a radical departure from the third-generation car in terms of styling, taking on a more aggressive persona. This extended to the cabin too, which featured Lamborghini-esque flavours, in the angular layout and shapes of the air-ventilation slots. The Italian firm, like Audi, is a part of the Volkswagen Group.
The changes to the enhanced A3 are subtle. You wonder if they could have done more. Look closely to spot the flatter, wider single-frame grille, larger intake sections, and refreshed headlamp design with pixel elements. An updated rear bumper execution incorporates a diffuser-like element, contributing to a sportier feel. Our test unit wore a decal package, with black inserts depicting the Audi logo.
The updates inside are similarly modest. And in some respects, unwelcomed — like the smaller, cheaper-looking gear selector nib, replacing the elegant metallic unit previously deployed. Look out for new decorative inlays, additional lighting and the option of microfibre upholstery material designed to look like suede, complementing the leatherette seat covering. Our test unit had fabric inlays instead, with a racy, red checkered pattern.
We should also note the rollout of the new Audi emblem: gone is the chrome-faced, 3D device previously used. Again, it looks much cheaper and probably brings a cost saving across the board. We observed the same when Volkswagen went the route of flat 2D emblems on its cars.
Audi has rationalised the A3 model line, simplifying trim lines and adding more in terms of standard fare.
The basic iterations have fallen away completely, leaving the S-Line as the default model in both sedan and Sportback versions, with a single engine choice on offer. That is the 35 TFSI, which uses the familiar 1.4l, four-cylinder, turbocharged-petrol unit. This is linked to an eight-speed automatic.
Above the S-Line is a Black Edition trim which, as the name implies, adds a darker aesthetic theme to the mix. The S3 derivative has been culled.
Image: Supplied
Standard kit now includes 18-inch wheels, a Sonos audio system, sport front seats with one-piece backrests, a panoramic sunroof, lane departure warning and digital instrument cluster, dubbed virtual cockpit in Audi parlance.
It had been years since my last A3 encounter. Getting behind the wheel of the test unit, which had a mere 700km on the odometer, the instant impression of Audi build quality was set a familiar tone for the drive. The A3 is based on proven underpinnings, shared with models such as the Volkswagen Golf.
But with the more dynamic layer of S-Line elements and chassis fettling, the A3 has a taut and agile feel. Not at the complete expense of ride comfort, however, even with its 40-profile rollers, which held up well even when a concealed pothole caught this driver unaware.
The tried-and-tested 1.4l motor is not going to win awards for acoustic signature, but it serves up a reasonable amount of shove (110kW/250Nm) and is economical. Our average consumption over 800km of mixed driving was in the 7l/100km region. On the freeway, instant consumption dips down to the 5l/100km mark.
Pricing for the new A3 kicks off at R808,200; topping out at R849,500 for the Black Edition in sedan form.
A lot of money for subtle upgrades on a car that is almost five years old. You might even find the recently introduced Volkswagen Golf, which uses the same ingredients, to be a more compelling prospect, ranging from R580,900 to R688,100 for the loaded R-Line Plus.
But if we are comparing apples with apples, then the A3 is simply outclassed by the new 1 Series which entered the market in May. Not only does it undercut the four-rings in price (R753,995 for the 118 M Sport), it also has a fresher exterior persona and is more impressive in terms of cabin digitisation.
