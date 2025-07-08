Recently the refreshed version of the second-generation Q7 came to market. The updates are not radical: the customary revision of bits that can be swapped (lights, wheels and trim) without having to make structural changes. To that end, buyers will spot a swankier grille, revised headlamps and rear lighting clusters, more aggressive bumper designs and new alloy wheel patterns.
Though these are minor enhancements, the measures go a long way to give the Q7 a renewed appeal in the cluttered landscape of large, luxury SUV models.
The brand appears to have realised that buyers at this level prefer rich standard specification, so there are no lower- to middle-tier grades to speak of. Audi has applied two styling packages to the model: Platinum or Black.
Both are equipped as standard with the S-Line styling kit. The Platinum Edition goes for R1,958,000, while the dark-themed Black Edition option we tested is slightly dearer at R1,987,900.
Gloss black accents feature on the bumper inserts and side mirror housings. The Audi also sports 21" alloys (in black) with 22" rollers available as an option.
Not much has changed inside, but to be fair, the Q7 was never deficient in cabin appointments. Whereas models such as the A1 and A3 show evidence of cost-cutting in the post-Dieselgate world, the Q7 holds on to textbook Audi values, with rich textures and a satisfying tactility to the switchgear.
REVIEW | Why the Audi Q7 55 TFSI still deserves your attention
Flagship four-rings model delivers the goods despite its age
Motoring editor, reporter and presenter
Image: Supplied
The original 2006 Q7 was a game-changer for Audi. It kick-started the Q-range of SUVs and completed the premium German trifecta, pioneered by the Mercedes-Benz ML Class, which prompted BMW to conceive the X5 at the turn of the millennium.
Lest we forget, the Q7 was beaten to the draw by two relatives: one with the humbler Volkswagen badge (Touareg) and the other imbued with sporting credentials courtesy of the famed Porsche crest (Cayenne). The Audi punted a sophisticated constitution, with differentiators that emphasised its rank as an upmarket, luxurious pick for shoppers who neither wanted the modesty of the Touareg or the dynamic character of the Cayenne.
One of the trump cards played by the Q7 came in the form of a V12 derivative, throwing down the gauntlet in the arena of super-SUV iterations.
Audi launched the second-generation Q7 in 2015. Foremost, it addressed some of the stylistic criticisms made against the predecessor. The bulbous and chunky profile was ditched in favour of a trimmed, leaner silhouette. Not only did it look slimmer, the model also brought in significant weight savings, partly owed to the adoption of a new platform: the Volkswagen Group MLB Evo architecture.
A decade has passed since the model arrived in South Africa. Much has happened in the market since and while competitors have evolved significantly, the Q7 remained unchanged, save for minor specification tweaks.
Image: Supplied
Recently the refreshed version of the second-generation Q7 came to market. The updates are not radical: the customary revision of bits that can be swapped (lights, wheels and trim) without having to make structural changes. To that end, buyers will spot a swankier grille, revised headlamps and rear lighting clusters, more aggressive bumper designs and new alloy wheel patterns.
Though these are minor enhancements, the measures go a long way to give the Q7 a renewed appeal in the cluttered landscape of large, luxury SUV models.
The brand appears to have realised that buyers at this level prefer rich standard specification, so there are no lower- to middle-tier grades to speak of. Audi has applied two styling packages to the model: Platinum or Black.
Both are equipped as standard with the S-Line styling kit. The Platinum Edition goes for R1,958,000, while the dark-themed Black Edition option we tested is slightly dearer at R1,987,900.
Gloss black accents feature on the bumper inserts and side mirror housings. The Audi also sports 21" alloys (in black) with 22" rollers available as an option.
Not much has changed inside, but to be fair, the Q7 was never deficient in cabin appointments. Whereas models such as the A1 and A3 show evidence of cost-cutting in the post-Dieselgate world, the Q7 holds on to textbook Audi values, with rich textures and a satisfying tactility to the switchgear.
Image: Supplied
The infotainment system is starting to show its age, compared with the latest generation interfaces from BMW and Mercedes-Benz, and the one-piece backrests for the front seats also look out of place. These are fine in an RS Q8 but in a Q7 you lust for wider, cushier pews befitting the character of a cosseting SUV.
Some may be disappointed to learn that the 3.0l V6 TDI unit has been given the boot. It was hugely popular in the pre-facelift iteration of the Q7. As global, first-world markets and their more stringent emissions regulations shifting away from oil-burners, our region also feels the consequences. Your only choice is the 3.0l turbocharged-petrol V6, denoted by the 55 TFSI moniker.
If fuel economy is less of a consideration, this power source will serve you just fine. It has an alluring sound — silky and mellifluous in the way Teutonic V6 motors tend to be. Power delivery is delivered in a commensurate way; creamy smooth, with a delicious groundswell of torque that makes overtaking a cinch. Average consumption sat at 12l/100km after a week and nearly 600km. Height-adjustable air suspension makes for an appropriately supple ride quality.
There seems to be more questions than answers about Audi's strategy for the local market. A significant number of dealerships have closed down and while the brand has invested much into its high-end E-Tron electric vehicles, uptake has been slow. Rival brands have plug-in hybrids in their portfolios to support a gradual transition, which Audi does not.
Amid the uncertainty, cars such as the refreshed Q7 are positive reminders of the marque's core competencies.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Leisure
Lifestyle
Leisure
Leisure
Lifestyle