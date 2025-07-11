TIME TO TORQUE | Bay set to host NAACAM Show for first time
Association partners with AIDC-EC to showcase SA’s automotive component manufacturing excellence
There is no time to stall as it’s all systems go for the NAACAM Show 2025, the National Association of Automotive Component and Allied Manufacturers' (NAACAM) premier showcase of SA’s automotive component manufacturing excellence.
The biennial show will be hosted in Nelson Mandela Bay for the first time and this year is presented in partnership with the Automotive Industry Development Centre Eastern Cape (AIDC-EC) at the Boardwalk Hotel ICC on August 13 and 14...
