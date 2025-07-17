More powerful VW Amarok and Golf GTI to make SA debut soon

Volkswagen has confirmed it will use the coming Festival of Motoring at Kyalami on August 29-31 to announce a new engine derivative for its Amarok double-cab bakkie range and one other new model.
The hotter Amarok, powered by a 2.3l turbocharged petrol four-cylinder engine, was announced in 2022 when the rest of the range debuted in this market.
The new motor is a more performance-orientated unit developing 222kW, a higher output than the 184kW produced by the now range-topping 3.0 V6 turbodiesel powering the Amarok Panamericana and Aventura models.
VWSA says its local launch is scheduled for the fourth quarter of 2025, but the company could not be drawn on pricing and other details, saying more details will be shared closer to the launch.
The new Amarok will not be the only topic at VW’s stand, though. With the launch of the new Tayron SUV imminent, the replacement of the seven-seat Tiguan Allspace will be available for viewing, including the new Crafter commercial range to be launched in September.
VWSA says visitors to its stand will also be treated to the reveal of another exciting new model, the facelifted Mk8 Golf GTI, colloquially known as the 8.5.
The updated 195kW GTI we drove in Wolfsburg, Germany, a few months ago was not part of the market introduction of the new enhancements earlier in the year, with only the 1.4 TSI models going on sale.
Any hopes that locals would see the new Tengo compact crossover, which is to be built at VW’s plant in Kariega, at the show were dashed. The company says it’ll show up next year, despite upgrades to prepare for its assembly in Gqeberha having been completed.
