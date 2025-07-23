Mazda has also bundled in its latest Human Machine Interface, which apparently streamlines the control of apps, navigation and vehicle settings. Infotainment duties are, depending on the model derivative, handled by a 12.9" touchscreen or a larger 15.6" version — the biggest offered inside a series production Mazda.
As to be expected, an array of enhanced driver assistance and safety features are also available, but the extent of these available locally will be confirmed closer to launch.
Under the bonnet, those of you expecting the option of mild-hybrid powertrains might be disappointed to hear the new CX-5 will initially only be available in South Africa with Mazda’s 132kW/242Nm naturally aspirated 2.5l four-cylinder petrol engine with SkyActiv technology. It comes meshed to a six-speed automatic transmission and all-wheel drive.
“The next-generation CX-5 marks a significant milestone for Mazda globally,” said Mazda South Africa marketing and communications head Deolinda Da Costa.
“While we look forward to introducing it locally, we’re equally committed to delivering outstanding value and features with our current line-up.”
Mazda confirms when it will introduce the new CX-5 in SA
Image: Supplied
Mazda on Wednesday confirmed its new CX-5 will touch down in South Africa during the second half of next year.
Now into its third-generation, the latest iteration of the popular SUV was unveiled earlier this month and features evolutionary rather than revolutionary styling. We can live with this, however, as the outgoing model was easy on the eye.
While subtle, key exterior upgrades include an updated front grille, revised headlamp clusters and the adoption of the Japanese firm’s most recent badge and nomenclature script.
Sporting increased physical dimensions, the new CX-5 is said to offer occupants greater interior space and comfort, including more generous rear legroom and improved sound insulation for a quieter, more refined driving experience.
Image: Supplied
Mazda has also bundled in its latest Human Machine Interface, which apparently streamlines the control of apps, navigation and vehicle settings. Infotainment duties are, depending on the model derivative, handled by a 12.9" touchscreen or a larger 15.6" version — the biggest offered inside a series production Mazda.
As to be expected, an array of enhanced driver assistance and safety features are also available, but the extent of these available locally will be confirmed closer to launch.
Under the bonnet, those of you expecting the option of mild-hybrid powertrains might be disappointed to hear the new CX-5 will initially only be available in South Africa with Mazda’s 132kW/242Nm naturally aspirated 2.5l four-cylinder petrol engine with SkyActiv technology. It comes meshed to a six-speed automatic transmission and all-wheel drive.
“The next-generation CX-5 marks a significant milestone for Mazda globally,” said Mazda South Africa marketing and communications head Deolinda Da Costa.
“While we look forward to introducing it locally, we’re equally committed to delivering outstanding value and features with our current line-up.”
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Leisure
Motoring
Lifestyle
Leisure
Leisure