South African armoured car specialist Armormax has debuted its new Ford Ranger Double Cab security variant. Designed for patrol and intercept duties, the vehicle is capable of handling tough off-road terrain and comes equipped with a discreet B6 armouring package that offers protection against commonly used assault rifles.
To maintain a stock appearance, Armormax used a combination of Ramor and Armox ballistic steel, lightweight composite materials certified to the B6 EN 1063 standard, an Optima-sourced B6 ballistic windscreen and custom side windows with Phoenix B6 ballistic glass. These are mounted in a bolt-on/bolt-off frame made of ballistic steel.
The standard OEM windows are retained, though inoperable, to preserve the vehicle’s original look. A custom rear window with Phoenix B6 ballistic glass is bolted to a ballistic steel frame and mounted on a quick-release system that doubles as an escape hatch. This rear exit was chosen over a roof-based escape system to ensure usability regardless of the vehicle’s orientation in the event of a rollover.
Armormax reveals new Ford Ranger Double Cab security variant
Image: Supplied
Image: Supplied
The front passenger door and both rear doors are fitted with bespoke sliding gun ports designed to accommodate the muzzle of any assault firearm. Positioned for optimal ergonomics, they allow an operator to fire from within the vehicle. These were selected over traditional round glass-mounted ports to preserve discretion.
Armormax says the complete armouring conversion adds just 519kg to the vehicle. To handle the additional weight, the Ranger is equipped with an adjustable Old Man Emu suspension system and a military-grade Duraflat run-flat tyre set-up.
Additional upgrades include:
These systems are powered by a secondary battery supported by a Redarc in-vehicle charger.
Image: Supplied
The base vehicle for this build is the 2.0 Turbodiesel XL 4x4 Automatic, though the armouring package can be fitted to any Ford Ranger Double Cab — except the Raptor variants due to their lower gross vehicle mass (GVM).
The conversion does not affect the standard manufacturer warranty or service plan, thanks to the Ford QVM (Qualified Vehicle Modifier) programme. All additional components and accessories were sourced from other Ford QVM partners.
The full armouring package, including all optional equipment, is priced at R1,043,478 (excluding VAT and the base vehicle). A three-year warranty is included for both the armouring components and workmanship.
