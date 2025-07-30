The rush of Chinese brands into South Africa is a new reality, and more are expected to dock in.
In August, global subsidiary of the Chery group, Jetour, will celebrate its first anniversary in the country after launching the Dashing and X70 Plus SUV models last year.
We spoke to Jetour SA vice-president Nic Campbell about how things have progressed.
I mentioned seeing a lot more Dashing models along my daily route in the south of Johannesburg, and it checks out.
“I’m not surprised. The Vereeniging branch is doing exceedingly well for us,” said Campbell, adding in June Jetour sold 683 new cars across the country.
Jetour started reporting its sales numbers to Naamsa in January 2025 and moves about 500 new units per month on average.
What separates his brand from alternatives?
The VP said competition is fierce and there are no longer poor or nominally specified models on sale, be they European, Japanese or Korean brands, only a different ethos of operation and customer engagement. He said the initial dim view of Chinese vehicles by SA customers has changed to that of cautious willingness to explore, and they’ve never had as much choice for vehicles.
Jetour to launch more new models after strong start in SA
Vice-president Nic Campbell reflects on the Chinese brand’s first year in the country and what lies ahead
Campbell said his company has focused on giving good experiences through its product offerings, pricing and after sales service, and the brand’s success during the first year can be attributed to the trust developed between Jetour and dealer partners, and the planning ahead.
Jetour’s first steps into SA began not with selling cars but setting up a network of dealers and a state of the art warehouse to provide a speedy response to service workshops, which earned the brand a Gold Status win in the 2025 National Automobile Dealers’ Association dealer satisfaction index survey.
Campbell said new Jetour subsidiaries being set up in the Southern African Development Community region to import cars and parts from Jetour SA will bolster local sales. Botswana is sourcing cars from South Africa and others will join in soon.
He said there has been a delay in broadening the product offering caused by global demand that interrupted the planned debuts of the Jetour T1 and T2 ranges. The T1 is a 4,705mm long, five-seat family SUV that competes with alternatives, including the Renault Duster.
The T2 is 93mm shorter with a more upright, Land Rover Defender-esque styling and a similar off-road driving disposition. It will compete with the GWM Tank 300 and BAIC B40 as prime examples.
My walkabout at the company’s parts warehouse in Waterfall, Midrand, this week revealed parts boxes labelled T1 and T2, confirming the VP’s commitment for an October 2025 debut for the new pair.
With South Africa a changed landscape from when Jetour arrived in 2024, with new buyer trends, a struggling economy and US-imposed import tariffs, does Campbell support the call that more Chinese brands should start to assemble cars locally to safeguard the local automotive industry?
He said there are no plans to build Jetour cars locally, and he is aware of unconfirmed reports claiming group brand Chery has been looking at taking over Nissan’s plant in Rosslyn, Pretoria. However, Campbell said plans to manufacture locally need a viable export programme.
Jetour SA supports the local industry through partnerships with local suppliers of aftermarket accessories such as tow bars, and Campbell said he would be willing to support the three remaining tyre manufacturing companies operating in the country after Goodyear announced its exit.
“Customer tyre brand loyalties dictate and Jetour cars arrive with fitted rubber from the primary source in Wuhu City, China,” he said.
Jetour’s car line-up is powered by petrol engines, but Campbell said the electrification of Jetour products is in the pipeline and the company’s first plug-in-hybrid derivative in South Africa is not far off, though he would not be drawn into sharing more details.
In the meantime, customers can expect the arrival of Dashing and X70 Plus models with updated features soon, along with the new Jetour T1 and T2.
