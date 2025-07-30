Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles will unveil the updated Grand California camper van at the Caravan Salon in Düsseldorf, running from August 29 to September 7.
The latest version of the Grand California introduces several visual and functional upgrades aimed at improving on-board comfort. Available in two wheelbase options, the revised camper will enter series production in the second half of 2025.
Refreshed interior with yacht-inspired finishes
Inside, the Grand California gains a new “Atami Bamboo” décor for the tabletop and kitchenette surfaces, complemented by updated PVC flooring that carries through the kitchen, dinette and load areas. A redesigned black kitchen tap contrasts with the lighter tones, lending a calm, lounge-like feel with hints of Mediterranean yacht design.
A new exterior table-mounting option allows the dining table to be quickly attached to the outside of the kitchen unit — ideal for meals or drinks outdoors. Storage has also been improved, with added luggage nets in the upper cabinets of the 600 (6m, transverse bed) and 680 (6.8m, longitudinal bed) variants.
VW to reveal updated Grand California camper at Caravan Salon
Image: Supplied
Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles will unveil the updated Grand California camper van at the Caravan Salon in Düsseldorf, running from August 29 to September 7.
The latest version of the Grand California introduces several visual and functional upgrades aimed at improving on-board comfort. Available in two wheelbase options, the revised camper will enter series production in the second half of 2025.
Refreshed interior with yacht-inspired finishes
Inside, the Grand California gains a new “Atami Bamboo” décor for the tabletop and kitchenette surfaces, complemented by updated PVC flooring that carries through the kitchen, dinette and load areas. A redesigned black kitchen tap contrasts with the lighter tones, lending a calm, lounge-like feel with hints of Mediterranean yacht design.
A new exterior table-mounting option allows the dining table to be quickly attached to the outside of the kitchen unit — ideal for meals or drinks outdoors. Storage has also been improved, with added luggage nets in the upper cabinets of the 600 (6m, transverse bed) and 680 (6.8m, longitudinal bed) variants.
Image: Supplied
Optional features now include a thermal mat and blackout system tailored for the front cabin windows.
New tech and driver assistance features
From July 2024 all Grand California models will come standard with the latest Crafter upgrades, including a digital instrument cluster and a free-standing infotainment screen (10.4" or 12.9" depending on spec).
Standard driver assistance features include Front Assist, Lane Assist, front and rear parking sensors and traffic sign recognition. Travel Assist — offering semi-autonomous steering and adaptive cruise control — is available as a cost option.
The manual handbrake has been replaced by an electronic parking brake operated via a dashboard switch, freeing space to swivel the driver’s seat towards the living area.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Motoring
Lifestyle
Leisure
Motoring
Leisure