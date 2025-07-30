Motoring

WATCH | What's the best used 7-seater SUV for under R400k?

By Ignition TV - 30 July 2025

Join the Ignition TV Buyer’s Guide team as they help a viewer choose a reliable, used seven-seater SUV on a budget of R400,000.

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Buyer's Guide Ep99 | Foton Miler, Chevrolet Trailblazer, Kia K2700, Toyota ...
Shooter in NYC skyscraper blamed NFL for brain injury, mayor says | REUTERS

Most Read