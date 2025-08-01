Mazda is not one for radical changes during a product life cycle, so aside from subtle tweaks from trim and equipment standpoints, the CX-30 seen here is much the same as the model launched about five years ago.
That is a considerable length of time in modern motoring terms, but the sleek, curvaceous aesthetic appeal of the model remains as desirable as it was then.
Pricing ranges from R531,800 for the basic Active version while R579,400 gets you into the Dynamic grade. The Carbon Edition, with its dark accents, is R597,800 and the range-topping Individual we tested costs R641,900. Pricing includes a five-year/unlimited mileage warranty and service plan.
On the outside, the 18-inch, glossy black alloys are the biggest differentiation of the Individual versus its lesser siblings.
REVIEW | Mazda CX-30 remains a chic and dependable crossover pick
Japanese brand serves a reminder of why it is so respected
Motoring editor, reporter and presenter
Image: Brenwin Naidu
There is plenty of uncertainty surrounding the fate of legacy carmakers in the current climate.
That stems from the powerful emergence of the Chinese automotive industry as a disruptor that has become tough to beat by offering customers a great deal for less outlay and across most segments.
The monthly figures speak for themselves. Very soon we might see brands from China edging in on the turf of the most beloved local staples, such as Volkswagen and Toyota.
They have outpaced marques that were once regular features in the top half of the monthly new vehicle sales charts. That includes Mazda.
Image: Brenwin Naidu
However, where proven reliability and longevity is concerned, legacy carmakers such as Mazda continue to have the upper-hand. While the oldest Chinese carmaker in South Africa is just shy of turning 18, a brand such as Mazda has been involved in Mzansi for decades.
It has proven itself to be a purveyor of durable cars and, in more recent times, offerings that sought to elevate its persona with sharper designs and build quality that some have likened to German standards.
A Mazda CX-30 recently arrived for evaluation, looking quite rakish in a shade of blue. The crossover was first launched in 2020 as a bridge between buyers who found the CX-3 too compact and the CX-5 too large.
Image: Brenwin Naidu
Mazda is not one for radical changes during a product life cycle, so aside from subtle tweaks from trim and equipment standpoints, the CX-30 seen here is much the same as the model launched about five years ago.
That is a considerable length of time in modern motoring terms, but the sleek, curvaceous aesthetic appeal of the model remains as desirable as it was then.
Pricing ranges from R531,800 for the basic Active version while R579,400 gets you into the Dynamic grade. The Carbon Edition, with its dark accents, is R597,800 and the range-topping Individual we tested costs R641,900. Pricing includes a five-year/unlimited mileage warranty and service plan.
On the outside, the 18-inch, glossy black alloys are the biggest differentiation of the Individual versus its lesser siblings.
Image: Brenwin Naidu
The cabin is distinguished by a delicious two-tone colour combination: toffee for the leatherette bolsters, suede-like upholstery for the seat inners and door panels. One is reminded where the comparisons to Teutonic cabin finishes originate from. Behind the wheel of a CX-30 materials are of an excellent standard, from the soft-touch fascia to the grip of the elegant three-spoke steering wheel. The doors of the Mazda are on the light side, but concerns about occupants safety are assuaged by the fitment of seven airbags and the credentials of a five-star EuroNCAP rating.
Image: Brenwin Naidu
Some may lament the slightly dated look of the cabin, but traditionalists will enjoy the blend of analogue with digital. The instrument cluster, for example, has classic needles and gauges for the tachometer and fuel level, complemented by a central screen handling speed and other data.
Atop the fascia is a slim infotainment screen that blends appealingly, a nice break from the stark, oversized tablets that look as though they were stuck on as an afterthought.
Being the top tier expression of the CX-30 range, the standard equipment level is high and outfitted with amenities including a sunroof, Bose audio system and electrically-operated tailgate. Annoyingly, the navigation system requires an SD card, which was not present in our test unit. The vehicle's 295l boot is on the shallow side.
Road manners are of a respectable texture, with good marks for sound insulation and light but direct steering. There are some compromises where ride quality is concerned, attributed to the 18-inch alloys, in tandem with suspension tuning that is decidedly firm. Drive is to the front wheels via a six-speed automatic.
Where Mazda could be criticised for lagging behind is in the powertrain department. The CX-30 used a 2.0l, four-cylinder petrol engine which is naturally-aspirated. This is the 121kW/213Nm unit that has served in Mazda products for many years and has an industrial, appliance-like quality.
Image: Brenwin Naidu
On one hand, the long-lasting potential and easy maintenance of such a simple, uncomplicated motor is a positive. On the other hand the performance boost and economy of adopting turbocharger technology is hard to argue with.
Rivals such as Toyota have found a satisfying middle ground with hybridisation. The CX-30 could certainly benefit from such progress. Average consumption over our week of testing was 8.5l/100km.
While it might not be at the forefront of technological innovation, the CX-30 remains a stylish and proven prospect from a brand with a sound reputation.
One hopes Mazda has a few ideas in the bag around how it can stave off rivalry from newer rivals and secure its footing in the Mzansi market for the climb ahead.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Leisure
Motoring
Lifestyle
Leisure
Lifestyle