REVIEW | In a Land Rover Defender 130 the world follows your pace
Capable yet luxurious off-roader remains one of the brand’s best products
Motoring editor, reporter and presenter
Image: Brenwin Naidu
At the 2019 Frankfurt motor show, Land Rover debuted its contemporary reincarnation of the Defender.
Attendees were agog, enticed by the prospect of future-forward technologies blended with old school toughness.
Towards the end of 2020, the model went on sale in South Africa.
In the lead-up to that, there was lots of manufactured hype but also a sense of anxiousness. Would it prove to be a worthy bearer of the storied lineage, or would it be a half-baked attempt, a fashion accessory with little substance, trading on the clout of a legendary nameplate?
Image: Brenwin Naidu
My first go in the five-door, 110 series model was at the brand's Kingsley Holgate off-road course in Johannesburg. The retro-themed looks and minimalist, robust cabin design were obvious highlights. The same for the effortless way in which the Defender sauntered over obstacles, with its air suspension and four-wheel drive system making mince meat of axle-articulating ruts, steep climbs and the obligatory wade through a waist-deep pond.
Of course that was a simulated environment, not the real world. Skepticism was assuaged when soon after the launch Holgate took a Defender fleet around the continent on one of his famous humanitarian missions, seemingly without hassle.
In 2021 the local range expanded with the charming Defender 90, the short-wheelbase version. My test unit was outfitted with white steel wheels, adding another layer of cool factor, throwing a nod back to its forebear. The 90 could also be had with a sliding fabric top for open-air mirth.
Image: Brenwin Naidu
Then Land Rover went a bit bonkers in collaboration with the company's special vehicle operations, developing a fiery V8 derivative using the marque's vaunted 5.0l supercharged motor.
It emerged a manic machine, thunderingly loud and surprisingly rapid with a sinister character befitting that of a Bond villain's fleet. It played such a role in No Time To Die, the 25th installment of the 007 franchise. Last year Land Rover launched the crazier Defender Octa, which uses a BMW-sourced 4.4l V8 turbocharged petrol heart.
In a relatively short time, the rebirthed Defender achieved acceptance among traditionalists and earned a new breed of consumers, who struggled to resonate with the predecessor's oil-in-fingernails nature.
Image: Brenwin Naidu
Last week the manufacturer sent an example of the long-wheelbase 130 my way. The largest Defender you can buy today. This particular test unit had more than 20,000km on its odometer, battle-hardened, having seen its fair share of thrills and spills. Literal spills, judging from sticky cooldrink residues left in the fridge under the central armrest.
Yes, the Defender has a fridge. Not an entirely new feature – Land Rover and Range Rover models have offered it for a while. But an amenity that impresses, specially if you are a practical, family-minded type of buyer.
The 130 will appeal to such kinds. It has a sunroof panel for the last seating row, which dazzled the young occupants in my tribe, in addition to many USB ports around the entire cabin.
Our tester was configured with the six-seater layout, with its second row that has individual captain chairs, each donning their own armrests. It's a great way to avoid crabbiness usually induced on the open road when siblings sit with shoulders touching.
Image: Brenwin Naidu
You might want to look into alternative storage solutions (maybe a roof box) for long-haul trips, however, as boot space is paltry with the third row of seats in use.
The rugged yet sophisticated execution of the cabin remains as appealing as it did when we first saw the Defender in 2019. Elements such as the exposed rivets and rubberised floors evince a sense of proper durability. That shone through on our tester with its higher mileage.
The Defender had received minor upgrades along the way, including the adoption of the enhanced Pivi Pro infotainment system, which is among the best in the business. Aside from that, there are no glaring changes. An old ergonomic gripe resurfaced: when unfastening the driver's sun visor, one smacks their knuckles against the central rearview mirror.
In 130 guise, the Defender is truly vast, with a length of 5,358mm, width of 2,105mm and towering height of 1,970mm. The 360º camera system comes in handy, even if the audible warnings of the park distance control are more alarming than they need to be.
Image: Brenwin Naidu
Somewhere in the big book of poetic African proverbs there must be something that references the Defender and how it goes unperturbed by the antics of overzealous Polo drivers. It is the rhinoceros that takes little notice of an irritating wasp hovering around its butt.
Aggressive tailgaters and kamikaze Kwid motorists are less of a concern when you are behind the wheel of the hefty Land Rover.
Easing along in the middle lane at about 110km/h, with the eight-speed automatic in top gear, the world seems to turn at your pace. Life is peaceful and you get to your destination completely unbothered, as long as the intrusive lane-keep assist does not get to you.
The tank-like Defender imbues its driver with calm confidence. That applies when the road becomes muck, thanks to those proven off-road credentials, including a wading depth of 900mm.
Should you prefer a more energetic rhythm than middle lane meandering, the 3.0l, six-cylinder, turbocharged-diesel has plenty of punch.
It is the one to have for that sweet spot between power and frugality. Designated D350, the in-line motor delivers a substantial 257kW/700Nm, able to hustle the 2.6-ton 4x4 from rest to 100km/h in a claimed 6.8 seconds. A figure not far off certain hot hatchbacks, all while being able to achieve fuel economy figures under 10l/100km.
The Defender remains one of Land Rover's best products. Hugely capable off-road, pleasant on asphalt, a cabin that blends smart conveniences with traditional tactility, and its overall brand cachet steeped in history, the appeal is easy to understand.
The 130 range starts at R2,040,700 for the D350 X-Dynamic model while the V8 is R3,241,400. Pricing includes a five-year/100,000km warranty and maintenance plan.
