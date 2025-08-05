Motoring

WATCH | Ignition TV drives the new 2025 Isuzu MU-X

By Ignition TV - 05 August 2025

Join Ignition TV presenter Ziphorah Masethe as she experiences the updated Isuzu MU-X.

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Relief for Lesotho as US cuts tariff rate but the damage to its economy may ...
2025 Isuzu MU-X

Most Read