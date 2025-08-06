New Range Rover Sport SV Carbon edition revealed

Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) has unveiled the new Range Rover Sport SV Carbon, a lighter and more performance-focused flagship to be sold alongside the recently announced SV and SV Black variants.
The British carmaker describes it as “the ultimate expression of lightweight performance, featuring carbon finishes and exclusive colours”.
Available in four standard exterior colours, along with a broader selection from the curated SV Premium Palette, the SV Carbon stands out with a Forged Carbon Exterior Pack and lightweight 23-inch forged alloy wheels paired with Anodised Black brake calipers.
An exposed carbon fibre bonnet is optional, as are 23-inch carbon fibre wheels that reduce the vehicle’s weight by 76kg, improving acceleration, handling and ride quality.
Buyers can also upgrade to a carbon ceramic brake package, featuring eight piston SV calipers finished in blue, yellow, carbon bronze or black.
Inside, four interior themes are offered with Windsor leather seats in Ebony, Rosewood and Ebony or Light Cloud and Ebony. A leather free option combines Cinder Grey and Ebony using perforated Ultrafabrics material. Forged Carbon detailing features on the seat backs and dashboard with a Twill Carbon finish also available.
Other unique touches include Extended Moonlight Chrome accents, SV branded illuminated treadplates and Body and Soul Seat technology — an audio system that allows front occupants to “feel” the sound.
Power comes from a BMW-sourced, 4.4l twin-turbocharged mild hybrid petrol V8 producing 467kW and 750Nm. This enables a 0-100km/h sprint in 3.7 seconds and a top speed of 290km/h.
Image: Supplied
Underpinning the vehicle is JLR’s sophisticated 6D Dynamics suspension system, which includes hydraulic interlinked dampers, height adjustable air springs and a 48V pitch control system that replaces traditional anti-roll bars.
Custom SV calibrations have been applied to the intelligent all-wheel drive, all-wheel steering, torque vectoring by braking, configurable dynamics and active locking rear differential. These changes aim to enhance responsiveness and deliver a more focused driving experience.
The Range Rover Sport SV Carbon will make its global debut at Range Rover House during Monterey Car Week on August 13. Local availability is expected from late 2025, with pricing starting at R3,822,300.
