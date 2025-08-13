WATCH | Ignition TV speaks to Grant Locke, MD of Volvo Car SA
By Ignition TV - 13 August 2025
Join Ignition TV presenter Ziphorah Masethe as she speaks to Grant Locke, the newly appointed MD of Volvo Car South Africa. He shares the company’s strategy for the local market and previews some of the new models expected from the Swedish carmaker.
