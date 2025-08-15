These are South Africa’s best-selling cars and bakkies
Market being driven by improving consumer confidence, favourable credit conditions and a recovery in disposable incomes
New-vehicle sales in South Africa hit a six-year high in July, registering 51,383 units — the highest monthly sales since October 2019.
Motor industry body Naamsa said improving consumer confidence, favourable credit conditions and a recovery in disposable incomes were driving the market recovery in what was the 10th straight month of increased sales. Year-to-date sales of 330,274 new vehicles this year were 13.9% up on the first seven months of 2024...
