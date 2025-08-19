From the side, the A5's coupé-inspired silhouette incorporates a shallow rear window that leads to a short electric tailgate with an integrated spoiler lip. Opening as a single unit, Audi says this design improves access to the luggage compartment. An S line styling package is standard across the range, adding 19" alloy wheels, S sport suspension and LED headlights with high-beam assist.
New Audi A5: South African pricing and specifications revealed
Image: Supplied
The new Audi A5 has gone on sale in South Africa, replacing the long-serving A4.
Easy on the eye, this sleek sedan makes a strong visual statement with its steeply curved bonnet, wide single frame grille with a three-dimensional honeycomb pattern and slim headlamps that feature a distinctive 3D design and digital LED daytime running lights.
Other exterior highlights include blistered wheel arches that nod to the iconic Audi Urquattro, flush-fitting door handles and a sculpted rear end with second-generation digital OLED tail lamps connected by a three-dimensional light strip. At the back, a dark air diffuser and rectangular exhaust tips complete the look.
Image: Supplied
From the side, the A5's coupé-inspired silhouette incorporates a shallow rear window that leads to a short electric tailgate with an integrated spoiler lip. Opening as a single unit, Audi says this design improves access to the luggage compartment. An S line styling package is standard across the range, adding 19" alloy wheels, S sport suspension and LED headlights with high-beam assist.
Flagship Black Edition models bring extra cosmetic touches, including high-gloss black accents, darkened Audi rings, black mirror housings, 19" black metallic wheels, red brake calipers and tinted rear windows. Customers can choose from a wide range of paint finishes, including new metallic Horizon Blue, Grenadine Red and Ascari Blue. Both variants can also be fitted with a panoramic glass sunroof that uses polymer-dispersed liquid crystal technology to adjust between clear and shaded segments.
Inside, the new A5 borrows cues from the Q6 e-tron. Its centrepiece is the “Digital Stage” infotainment system, which merges an 11.9" digital instrument cluster and 14.5" MMI touchscreen into a curved display on the dashboard. A configurable head-up display is standard, while buyers can opt for an additional 10.9" passenger screen. Cabin features include customisable 30-colour ambient lighting, MMI Navigation Plus with Audi Connect, three-zone climate control, sport seats in leather/artificial leather upholstery, a rear-view camera, park assist plus, decorative inlays in aluminium, wood or carbon fibre and a choice of two punchy Bang & Olufsen 3D audio systems with up to 20 speakers.
Image: Supplied
Running on Audi’s latest Android Automotive operating system, the car integrates a ChatGPT-enabled voice assistant and supports third-party apps, including YouTube, through the Audi Application Store. Two optional technology packages are available.
Tech Plus adds Matrix LED headlights, keyless entry, a digital key, 360º camera and various driver assistance systems. Tech Pro builds on this with OLED tail lights featuring selectable light signatures, adaptive dampers, heated seats and steering wheel and adaptive cruise control.
Power comes from a 2.0l turbocharged four-cylinder petrol engine offered in two outputs. Front-wheel drive versions deliver 146kW and 340Nm, while quattro all-wheel drive models produce 200kW and 400Nm. Both are paired with a seven-speed S tronic dual-clutch transmission and higher-output models also feature Audi torque vectoring.
Image: Supplied
Pricing
2.0 TFSI 146kW S line: R1,123,000
2.0 TFSI 146kW Black Edition: R1,166,800
2.0 TFSI 200kW quattro S line: R1,238,000
2.0 TFSI 200kW quattro Black Edition: R1,281,800
All models include a five-year/100,000km Audi Freeway Plan.
