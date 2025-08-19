For the first time, Ferrari has applied a full-length logotype across the upper body, also in Giallo Modena. The cabin continues the bespoke theme with an innovative fabric made from recycled tyres, decorated with Prancing Horse motifs. The dashboard and steering column are crafted from the same lightweight carbon fibre used in Formula One, underscoring the car’s racing DNA.
At its heart is a 6.5l naturally aspirated V12 producing 618kW and 697Nm of torque. The car is designated “599+1”, signifying it as an extra addition to the sold-out 599-unit Daytona SP3 production run. A bespoke plaque confirms its unique status.
All proceeds from the sale will go to The Ferrari Foundation in support of educational initiatives. Recent projects include a partnership with Save the Children to help rebuild the Aveson Charter School in Altadena, California, after it was destroyed by the Eaton wildfire earlier this year.
Somebody just blew R458m on a Ferrari Daytona SP3
On Monday we reported that a rare Bugatti Divo sold at auction for $8.6m (R151.4m). A princely sum, yes, but mere pocket change compared with this one-off Ferrari Daytona SP3, which fetched $26m (R458.8m), making it the most expensive new Ferrari sold at auction.
Auctioned by RM Sotheby’s at the weekend at Monterey Car Week, the bespoke supercar was commissioned through Ferrari’s Tailor Made customisation programme. It wears a striking two-tone finish in exposed carbon fibre and Giallo Modena, with gloss-black accents on the front splitter, side sills and rear diffuser.
