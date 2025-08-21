Join Ignition TV presenter Ziphorah Masethe as she test drives the LDV T60 double cab.
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
WATCH | Ignition TV reviews the 2025 LDV T60
Join Ignition TV presenter Ziphorah Masethe as she test drives the LDV T60 double cab.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Motoring
Lifestyle
Events
Lifestyle
Lifestyle