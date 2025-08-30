TIME TO TORQUE | The new Audi A5 amplifies the allure
Premium sedan a major contender with style, tech and performance
The new Audi A5 has certainly take a step up in the premium sedan segment with its sophistication, style and smooth ride.
And while we were anticipating a lot from the model, tasked with not only maintaining but growing the company’s market share despite the discontinuation of the popular A4, the A5 exceeded expectations during its recent launch on the Highveld...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for The Herald subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.