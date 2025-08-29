Motoring

WATCH | Ignition TV reviews the 2025 Kia Sorento

By Ignition TV - 30 August 2025

Join Ignition TV presenter Francisco Nwamba as he test drives the latest Kia Sorento.

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Trump administration asks Chicago-area military base for immigration operation ...
2025 Kia Sorento

Most Read