Sales of new vehicles in South Africa grew for the 11th consecutive month in August and hit a 10-year high.
For the second consecutive month sales exceeded 50,000 units, with 51,880 cars and commercial vehicles leaving showrooms in August — an increase of 18.7% from the 43,692 units sold in August 2024.
It was the largest sales month since September 2015, said Ryan Seele, executive member of the National Automobile Dealers Association, commenting on the August sales figures industry body Naamsa released on Monday.
“The new vehicle market’s performance has enabled year-to-date sales to remain in double-digit growth territory, the market up 14.5% for the first eight months of the year,” said Lebo Gaoaketse, head of marketing and communication at WesBank.
“The market has been driven by demand for passenger cars and dominated by two leading brands that enjoyed a combined market share of 38.2% during August.”
More favourable economic conditions are improving consumer and business sentiment, driven by lower interest rates, mixed savings in the fuel price and lower inflation alleviating pressure on household budgets.
“This is freeing the pent-up demand that has been in the market as evidenced by application volumes. Slowly, consumers and businesses are freeing disposable budget that is enabling overdue replacement or allowing solutions to changing mobility needs in the lives of South Africans.”
Gaoaketse said household budgets remain under strain and affordability in a sweet spot of between R350,000 and R400,000, according to the bank’s average deal size, was driving market activity.
These were SA's best-selling cars in August
Young buyers are driving growth amid enhanced affordability
Group motoring editor
Image: Supplied
Sales of new vehicles in South Africa grew for the 11th consecutive month in August and hit a 10-year high.
For the second consecutive month sales exceeded 50,000 units, with 51,880 cars and commercial vehicles leaving showrooms in August — an increase of 18.7% from the 43,692 units sold in August 2024.
It was the largest sales month since September 2015, said Ryan Seele, executive member of the National Automobile Dealers Association, commenting on the August sales figures industry body Naamsa released on Monday.
“The new vehicle market’s performance has enabled year-to-date sales to remain in double-digit growth territory, the market up 14.5% for the first eight months of the year,” said Lebo Gaoaketse, head of marketing and communication at WesBank.
“The market has been driven by demand for passenger cars and dominated by two leading brands that enjoyed a combined market share of 38.2% during August.”
More favourable economic conditions are improving consumer and business sentiment, driven by lower interest rates, mixed savings in the fuel price and lower inflation alleviating pressure on household budgets.
“This is freeing the pent-up demand that has been in the market as evidenced by application volumes. Slowly, consumers and businesses are freeing disposable budget that is enabling overdue replacement or allowing solutions to changing mobility needs in the lives of South Africans.”
Gaoaketse said household budgets remain under strain and affordability in a sweet spot of between R350,000 and R400,000, according to the bank’s average deal size, was driving market activity.
Image: Supplied
Millennials are driving the market, with young people under the age of 35 accounting for 45% of WesBank’s customer base.
“This drives a certain level of earnings and contributes to the affordability dynamics of the market that is also extending towards the maximum contract term to lower monthly premiums,” he said. WesBank’s average contract period for new cars was 72 months during July and 76 months for pre-owned vehicles.
Passenger cars accounted for 71.2% of the market in August, the segment up 22.5% to 36,914 units compared with August 2024, and the highest figure since September 2015. Light commercial vehicles accounted for 23.8%, increasing 15.1% to 12,326 units.
Toyota retained its place as South Africa's most popular brand ahead of Suzuki, Volkswagen and Hyundai, with the Hilux and Corolla Cross, respectively, the best selling light commercial vehicle and passenger car.
Two locally produced vehicles in the affordable passenger car segment, the Toyota Corolla Cross and the VW Vivo, were the best-selling passenger cars for the month, each selling more than 2,000 units.
“This demonstrates that South African consumers continue to show strong demand for locally built vehicles, even amid the influx of lower-priced imports entering the market,” said Seele.
“The official results could have been higher if more of the newer Chinese brands had reported sales figures. One addition this month was MG, which retailed 443 vehicles.”
Image: Supplied
TOP 40 SELLERS AUGUST 2025
• Source: Lightstone/Naamsa
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Lifestyle
Leisure
Leisure
Motoring
Leisure