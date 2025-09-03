It breathes through a standard fitment sports exhaust system with adjustable noise levels, and just above the two oval ports is a rear spoiler that deploys and retracts at set speeds, with regular instead of motorsport grade cornering downforce generated. The braking system is strong and retards the extreme rapidity of the Carrera T with ease, with a pedal feel calibrated well for varying conditions, including crawling in urban areas.
When it comes to handling, Porsche has refined the 911’s rear-wheel drive, rear-mounted engine set up for higher cornering levels than before. Suspension and aerodynamic trickery, including rear-axle steering, gives the Carrera T astonishing grip, and gearing down at speed the engine lets out a “bwarrap” sound, signalling the auto-blip system has engaged.
The auto-blip compensates for the speed differences between the motor and the gearbox, and allows for instant piling on of more speed. Drivetrain modes include Normal, Wet and Sport, and they tailor the driving styles to suit conditions, with the Wet mode priming all the safety systems for skid avoidance.
However, there’s much more to the Carrera T than being a sharp handling sports car.
It’s a grand tourer with a cosy 2+2 cabin covered in leather and other fine materials. Tall drivers have enough room up front, but the small rear seats — an option in the Carrera T — pose a challenge for adults. Luggage will also be a concern as the “frunk” fits a single, standard size luggage bag. You’ll have to rely on the rear seats as extra loading space, but a selection of comfort amenities makes interprovincial travel effortless.
REVIEW | The Porsche 911 Carrera T is a modern road rocket with a vintage twist
Does a manual transmission hinder or enhance the performance icon? Phuti Mpyane finds out
Senior Motoring Correspondent
Image: PHUTI MPYANE
The Carrera T model is the second most affordable Porsche 911 coupe on sale, and slots between the entry-level Carrera and the more powerful Carrera S. It’s more than about reasonably priced Porsche ownership, though.
The “T” stands for Touring. It’s a lightweight purist’s dream, and the sole modern 911 that is fitted exclusively with a manual transmission. Porsche concocted the “T” suffix in 1968 when entering Group 3 racing for Grand Tourers, and the homologation model was produced until 1973. It’s been back in the Carrera line-up since 2017 and marketing motorsport sensations at a more approachable price point than the wilder GT versions.
The 2022 vintage was available with a seven-speed manual, or the automated PDK transmission, but the latest model launched in 2024 returns to a three-pedal six-speed unit, with no automatic derivative. Can selecting your own gears be enticing in the age of the traffic-friendly dual-clutch automatic?
The ultimate test conditions for the curious model were brewing on the day of collection at the Porsche Centre in Paulshof, with gridlocked traffic on Witkoppen and Winnie Madikizela-Mandela roads. With expectations of a weary left foot and many stalls in mind, I entered the traffic, and it didn’t take long to fluff the gears. The engine has an automatic restart function when you press the light clutch, a welcome convenience.
The short-throw gearshift action is enjoyable and makes life easy, especially when you work the twin-turbocharged 3.0l flat-six that develops 290kW and 450Nm. It’s not the most powerful 911, but an athlete that weighs 1,478kg and which stabs forward with gusto to accelerate from 0-100km/h in 4.5 seconds. It’s rated with a 295km/h top end.
Image: PHUTI MPYANE
Image: PHUTI MPYANE
These include smartphone connectivity, dual-zone climate control, a Bose sound system and electric seats as found in our car, as is a refined ride quality and good damping that contrasts with its 10mm lower suspension than standard models. The noise filtering, too, is excellent, while the standard cruise control helps on longer drives, though it lacks autonomous throttle and braking functions.
Fuel outlays might be an afterthought for 911 owners, but the Carrera T promises more than 400km on a tank, and the test car returned 12.4l/100km consumption averages when treated with civility. The manual transmission adds a long forgotten and fun driving element to the legend.
Pricing starts at R2,921,000 and it's sold with a three-year Driveplan. It can also be had in breezy cabriolet guise.
