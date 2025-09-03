The Adventure + S adds additional features, including a sunroof, integrated roof rails, shark fin antenna, automatic headlights and wipers, USB-A and USB-C ports up front, push-button start with smart entry, a front armrest and What3Words-based navigation.
This is how much you'll pay for the new Tata Punch in SA
Image: Supplied
Tata has expanded its passenger vehicle range in South Africa with the introduction of the Punch, a compact SUV positioned below the brand’s larger and more premium Harrier.
Launched globally in 2021, the Punch achieved a five-star Global NCAP crash safety rating and went on to become India’s best-selling car in 2024. Tata said the Hyundai Exter rival is aimed at urban buyers seeking SUV styling and ride height in a smaller package.
All versions of the Punch are powered by a 1.2l three-cylinder petrol engine producing 65kW and 115Nm of torque, paired with a five-speed manual gearbox or a five-speed automated manual transmission. Fuel efficiency is aided by an automatic stop-start system, while drivers can choose between Eco and City drive modes.
Image: Supplied
Designed for punishing Indian roads, the Punch uses MacPherson strut front suspension and a semi-independent twist-beam set-up with coil springs and shock absorbers at the rear. Ground clearance is listed at 187mm, enough to handle choppy rural dirt tracks.
Four derivatives will be offered locally, starting with the entry-level Adventure.
Riding on 15" steel wheels with plastic covers and available exclusively with the five-speed manual gearbox, it comes standard with a 7" Harman touchscreen infotainment system (with Apple CarPlay/Android Auto), rear parking sensors, manual air conditioning, a reverse camera and a 4" digital instrument cluster.
Image: Supplied
The Adventure + S adds additional features, including a sunroof, integrated roof rails, shark fin antenna, automatic headlights and wipers, USB-A and USB-C ports up front, push-button start with smart entry, a front armrest and What3Words-based navigation.
At the top of the Punch range are the Accomplished + and Creative + models. These flagship derivatives stand out with alloy wheels (15" on the Accomplished + and 16" on the Creative +), a 10.25" infotainment system, wireless smartphone connectivity, cruise control, automatic climate control, inductive charging, LED tail lamps with a distinctive Tri-Arrow design, projector headlamps and a handy cooled glovebox.
Standard safety equipment across the range includes dual front airbags, ABS with EBD, electronic stability control, corner stability control and ISOFIX child seat mounts.
Pricing
Punch 1.2 Adventure manual: R244,900
Punch 1.2 Adventure + S manual: R269,900
Punch 1.2 Adventure + S automated manual: R288,900
Punch 1.2 Accomplished + automated manual: R309,900
Punch 1.2 Creative + automated manual: R339,900
All models include a three-year/45,000km service plan and a five-year/125,000km warranty.
