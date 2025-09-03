Motoring

WATCH | Ignition TV reviews the 2025 Omoda C5

By Ignition TV - 03 September 2025

Join Ignition TV presenter Ziphorah Masethe as she test drives the latest Omoda C5.

2025 Omoda C5
