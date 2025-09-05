Simola Hillclimb to introduce enhanced safety measures in 2026
Tyre barriers will be upgraded to FIA specification after fatal accident this year
Simola Hillclimb organisers will step up safety for the 16th edition in Knysna from April 30 to May 3 2026.
Seasoned competitor Pieter Joubert (https://www.timeslive.co.za/motoring/motorsport/2025-05-04-simola-hillclimb-confirms-competitor-pieter-joubert-killed-in-accident/) was killed in this year’s event on May 4 after losing control of his Lotus during a run up the 1.9km Simola Hill due to suspected mechanical failure. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for The Herald subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.