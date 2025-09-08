Motoring

WATCH | Ignition TV reviews the 2025 MINI Aceman S

By Ignition TV - 08 September 2025

Join Ignition TV presenter Gugu Masuku as he puts the new MINI Aceman S to the test. 

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Attack in Jerusalem injures at least 20 people, six critically
Porsche 911 Turbo S | 7:03.92 official laptime | Nordschleife

Most Read