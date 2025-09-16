Crump described the project as a collaborative artwork that captured the atmosphere of the festival.
Mazda UK creates interactive CX-30 art car at CarFest 2025
Image: Supplied
As part of its involvement in CarFest 2025, Mazda UK showcased a one-off Mazda CX-30 “art car” that was decorated live during the event held in Hampshire from August 22 to 24.
Positioned alongside the Mazda-sponsored StarFest stage, the car featured a doodle-style outline created by British artist Luke Crump. Across the festival weekend, children attending the event were invited to colour in the design, while several performers from the StarFest stage added their signatures to the vehicle’s roof.
Founded by broadcaster Chris Evans, CarFest marked its 14th edition this year. The annual festival raises funds for UK children’s charities. Organisers said the involvement of young visitors in completing the car reflected the event’s community-focused ethos.
Image: Supplied
Crump described the project as a collaborative artwork that captured the atmosphere of the festival.
“Over the three days I transformed a blank Mazda CX-30 into a giant ‘car canvas’ covered in my signature doodle-style linework,” he said.
“The best part was seeing the piece come to life with the help of the crowd.”
Among the personalities who signed the car were comedians Rob Brydon, Sean Walsh and Ed Byrne, actors Sue Pollard and Ben Miller, cyclist Sir Chris Hoy, Evans himself and Billy Billingham from the TV programme SAS: Who Dares Wins.
