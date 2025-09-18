While the 850 T-5R was largely a wolf in sheep’s clothing, there were subtle styling clues to its performance pedigree: a discreet front-lip spoiler, side skirts and a rear boot-lid spoiler. Seventeen-inch five-spoke alloy wheels wrapped in Pirelli P-Zero tyres were standard, as were an upgraded braking package for improved stopping power and a sport-tuned chassis. Most examples were painted Cream Yellow — still the most coveted shade among enthusiasts — while Stone Black and Olive Green Metallic were also offered.
Celebrating 30 years of the Volvo 850 T-5R
Image: Supplied
This year marks the 30th anniversary of one of Volvo’s most iconic performance cars: the Volvo 850 T-5R. Introduced in 1995 as a limited-edition model, it was a sports sedan and wagon that merged power, poise and everyday practicality.
At the heart of the beast was a 2.3l five-cylinder turbocharged engine that, with a little tuning assistance from Porsche, produced 165kW and 330Nm of torque (or 300Nm with the four-speed automatic). An overboost function could briefly raise output to 177kW.
Performance was brisk for its time, with the five-speed manual version sprinting from 0—100km/h in 6.9 seconds, while the automatic did it in 7.4 seconds. Both variants were limited to a top speed of 245km/h.
Image: Supplied
While the 850 T-5R was largely a wolf in sheep’s clothing, there were subtle styling clues to its performance pedigree: a discreet front-lip spoiler, side skirts and a rear boot-lid spoiler. Seventeen-inch five-spoke alloy wheels wrapped in Pirelli P-Zero tyres were standard, as were an upgraded braking package for improved stopping power and a sport-tuned chassis. Most examples were painted Cream Yellow — still the most coveted shade among enthusiasts — while Stone Black and Olive Green Metallic were also offered.
Inside, leather and Alcantara sports seats were paired with walnut woodgrain trim inlays, and the only external badge was a subtle “T-5R” emblem tacked on the rear fascia.
Volvo initially planned to build just 1,000 examples as a special edition, but demand far exceeded expectations (especially for the wagon). In the end, 6,954 units were produced, making the 850 T-5R rarer and more exclusive than many supercars. To this day, it remains a sought-after collector’s car and a cornerstone of Volvo’s performance heritage.
