Ford is recalling 115,539 vehicles in the US due to a defect that could cause the steering column's upper shaft to detach, the US National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) said on Wednesday.
The issue, which can potentially lead to a loss of steering control, affects vehicles from model years 2020 through 2021, and includes F-250, F-350, and F-450 vehicles, the US auto safety regulator said.
Ford dealers will inspect and repair or replace the faulty component free of charge, NHTSA said in the notice.
Ford to recall more than 115,500 vehicles due to steering column defect
Image: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images
