Motoring

Ford to recall more than 115,500 vehicles due to steering column defect

By Reuters - 24 September 2025
Image: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

Ford is recalling 115,539 vehicles in the US due to a defect that could cause the steering column's upper shaft to detach, the US National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) said on Wednesday.

The issue, which can potentially lead to a loss of steering control, affects vehicles from model years 2020 through 2021, and includes F-250, F-350, and F-450 vehicles, the US auto safety regulator said.

Ford dealers will inspect and repair or replace the faulty component free of charge, NHTSA said in the notice. 

