New Jetour T1 and T2 SUVs about to make SA debut

Jetour has confirmed it will launch its new T-Series SUVs in South Africa next month.

These all-wheel drive models will complement the front-wheel drive Dashing five-seater and X70 Plus seven-seater SUVs Jetour has offered since the brand made its local debut in September 2024. Jetour is a sub-brand of the Chinese carmaker Chery, but unlike Omoda and Jaecoo it operates independently with its own parts warehouse and national dealer footprint.

The T1 and T2 have rugged and boxy designs and share the same monocoque platform, engine and drivetrain, though the T2 is slightly larger. Both will have all-wheel drive variants with a fully automatic X Wheel Drive system that intelligently switches between 2WD and 4WD. They also both have several driving modes, but the T2 is better suited for off-road adventures and also has a creeping mode and an elevated 220mm ground clearance (the T1 has a 190mm ride height).