Bespoke Bentley Bentayga becomes coffee bar on wheels

Bentley has partnered with Danish-founded coffee and juice brand Joe & The Juice. To mark the collaboration, the British carmaker has revealed what it calls the world’s most luxurious mobile coffee bar: a bespoke Mulliner-crafted Bentayga.

Designed for “intimate events that bring communities together”, the flagship SUV features a distinctive livery that blends Joe’s Signature Pink with flashes of Bentley Green. Design insignias from both brands are emblazoned on the front doors.

“We wanted a global brand partner that would be unexpected,” said Bentley’s director of marketing Ben Whattam.