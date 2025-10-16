Volvo previews SA-bound EX60

Joining Volvo’s electric vehicle (EV) options in 2026 is the all-new EX60. This week, the automaker released a teaser of the model, set to be revealed in January.



It will be positioned between the XC40 Recharge and the flagship EX90, promising a longer range than any previous electric Volvo and a “groundbreaking” user experience.

The EX60 is also the first model to launch on Volvo’s latest technology base.“As South Africa’s EV landscape continues to expand—with more charging points, growing awareness and an appetite for premium electrification—the EX60 will arrive at the perfect time," said Volvo SA’s MD, Grant Locke.



“It’s designed to bring our latest technology to a broader audience while delivering the range, confidence and everyday practicality that local drivers expect.”Built at Volvo’s Torslanda plant in Gothenburg, Sweden, production of the EX60 will begin in the first half of 2026, with local deliveries expected in the mid-to-late third quarter of 2026.



The announcement forms part of Volvo’s broader local electrification strategy, which will also see the brand introduce the fully electric ES90 sedan in 2026, further diversifying its local offerings across body styles and segments.



With a target of 90-100% of global sales being either fully electric or plug-in hybrids by 2030, the brand appears committed to its Volvo continues its transition away from internal combustion engines.