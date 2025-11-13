Facelifted Peugeot Landtrek now available in SA

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The facelifted Peugeot Landtrek range has arrived in Mzansi featuring updated styling and enhanced features.

The exterior of this French load-lugger gains a sleeker appearance courtesy of a remodelled vertical radiator grille with the new Peugeot emblem set in the centre. This striking feature is flanked by a new pair of LED daytime running lights in the shape of the carmaker’s iconic claws.

There’s also an updated lower skid-plate and re-profiled fog lamp bezels with a gloss black finish.

Riding on new alloy wheels with a star-shaped centre, the rear of the revised Landtrek distinguishes itself from the outgoing model with an all-new bumper design, new Peugeot script lettering across the tailgate and 3D effect taillamps.

The rear features an all-new bumper design, new Peugeot script lettering across the tailgate and 3D effect taillamps. (Supplied)

A host of personalisation options are available, including thermoformed cargo bed protection, a glazed hardtop, chrome roll bar, protective mats and running boards.

Inside the cabin, Landtrek customers can look forward to a sleek dashboard design home to a 10-inch central touchscreen infotainment system. Depending on the model variant, this interface offers enhanced widgets and wireless Apple CarPlay/Android Auto.

Below the central screen resides an array of toggle switches, which provide access to essential vehicle functions. Complementing this is a new seven-inch digital instrument and a re-engineered steering wheel with adaptive cruise control switchgear and the latest Peugeot emblem.

The Landtrek double-cab can hold two Euro pallets in its generously sized load bed (1.6 m x 1.60m x 500mm). (Supplied)

While overseas markets benefit from a more potent 2.2l diesel engine, South African Landtrek derivatives are still offered exclusively with the familiar 1.9l four-cylinder turbodiesel motor producing 110kW and 350Nm of torque.

Depending on the model, this powertrain is meshed to either a six-speed manual or automatic transmission and a choice of 4x2 or 4x4 drivetrains. The latter ups the off-roading ante with a low-range transfer case, automatic eLocker rear differential and a generous 235mm of ground clearance.

On the flagship 4action 4X4 version a 360º off-road camera helps drivers overcome gnarly obstacles and narrow spaces.

A 10" touchscreen infotainment system offers improved functionality. (Supplied)

Pricing for the updated Peugeot Landtrek range:

Professional Single Cab 6MT 4X2: R388,900

Professional Double Cab 6MT 4X2: R454,900

Active Double Cab 6MT 4X4: R545,900

Allure Double Cab 6AT 4X2: R653,900

4Action Double Cab 6AT 4X4: R745,500

Pricing includes a five-year/100,000km warranty. A five-year/100,000km service plan is standard on Allure and 4action models, optional on Professional and Active variants.