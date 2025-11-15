Renault announces new Kiger pricing and specs

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The new Kiger has a lot more visual attitude.

The facelifted Renault Kiger has arrived in South Africa with a sporty new look and refreshed interior.

Key exterior enhancements include restyled front and rear bumpers; a revised bonnet design, aluminium-look front and rear skidplates, ‘tri-octa’ LED headlamps and an updated radiator grille beset with the latest Renault logo. The compact SUV also receives functional roof rails with a loading capacity of up to 50kg and C-shaped LED taillamps.

The Kiger offers 405l of boot space and 205mm of ground clearance. (Renault)

The entry-level Evolution derivative rides on 16-inch steel wheels with silver plastic hubcaps, while the Techno model sports a set of 16-inch diamond cut alloy wheels. Available exterior colours include silver, grey, blue and white.

Climb inside the Kiger and you will discover a new dual-tone dashboard, new seat upholstery and enhanced noise insulation. Standard features on all models include an eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system (Apple CarPlay/Android Auto compatible), 3.5-inch TFT instrument cluster, reverse camera, plus front and rear air vents.

The Techno model rides on 16-inch diamond cut alloy wheels (Renault)

The Techo builds on this with automatic climate control, wireless Apple CarPlay/Android Auto connectivity, a premium 3D Arkamys sound system, light embossed fabric upholstery, automatic headlamps, rain-sensing wipers and keyless entry.

Some of the safety features fitted as standard across the Kiger range include six airbags; ABS brakes with EBD, traction control, an electronic stability program, hill start assist, a tyre pressure monitoring system, ISOFIX child seat anchor points and rear parking sensors.

The Kiger gets a new dual-tone dashboard. (Renault)

Powering the updated Kiger range is the marque’s 1.0l three-cylinder petrol engine making 53kW and 93Nm. It’s coupled to a five-speed manual gearbox with the option of a five-speed automated manual transmission in the Techno variant.

Now available at Renault dealers, pricing for the new Kiger line-up is:

Evolution MT: R219,999

Techno MT: R244,999

Techno AMT: R254,999

Pricing includes a five-year/150,000km warranty and two-year/30,000km service plan.