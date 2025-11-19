Motoring

VW has secured chip supply for now, brand boss says

The VW logo is now illuminated.
Volkswagen has secured sufficient chips for its production, the head of the carmaker’s VW brand said on Tuesday, as other automotive firms continue to struggle with a supply shortage triggered by a trade dispute over manufacturer Nexperia.

Thomas Schaefer, head of the Volkswagen brand and member of the carmaker’s management board, said Europe’s largest carmaker had learned a lot from the chip crisis after the Covid-19 pandemic.

“We’re secure at present,” he said on the sidelines of an industry event when asked about the shortage of Nexperia chips.

Reuters

