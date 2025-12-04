Driving dignity and mobility for SA moms

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Amanda Tlotlisang Mokoena, a former teacher, transformed personal hardship into a mission of hope and empowerment for women and children.

Having witnessed first-hand how barriers like transport, safety and inequality limit opportunity, her understanding of maternal challenges became personal when her daughter was born prematurely.

The struggle to access reliable healthcare revealed that mobility is not just about transport. It’s about survival, dignity, and freedom.

She launched MobiMom.com - an initiative connecting mothers to vetted, trained women drivers who provide safe and affordable transport to clinics and hospitals and often, the emotional support that helps mothers feel seen and cared for.

The undertaking is part of a broader effort dubbed the Glow Movement, a nonprofit organisation that empowers women and girls through education, mentorship and improved access to healthcare.

“The feedback from mothers has been incredible,” said Mokoena. “They tell us how much safer and more comfortable they feel being transported by another woman.

“Mobility is freedom. It means a mother doesn’t have to choose between feeding her family and getting her child to a hospital. It means restoring dignity and giving families a fair chance to thrive.”

The long-term vision is a 100% women driver network, comprising mothers and caregivers from local communities who understand the emotional and physical realities of maternal health.

Her vision has earned her global recognition through selection for the 2024–2025 Ford Philanthropy Mobility Fellowship, a prestigious and fully funded programme created in partnership with the Watson Institute.

Chosen from more than 940 applicants across eight countries, Mokoena joins a cohort of 26 mobility-focused innovators advancing access to affordable, reliable, and safe transportation solutions worldwide.

The Watson Institute, a globally recognised leader in social impact education, partners with Ford Philanthropy to deliver this intensive venture and leadership development programme.

Fellows receive award-winning entrepreneurship training, mentorship from global mobility experts, and the opportunity to lead Basecamps that will empower at least 375 additional entrepreneurs globally.

Now in its fifth year, the Fellowship has supported over 1,600 entrepreneurs across Ford’s priority markets.

Each MobiMom.com driver undergoes specialised training that includes maternal health awareness, infant and child safety, customer care, emotional intelligence, and basic first aid.

One of MobiMom.com’s first drivers, Mirriam Tlhotlhole from Soweto, exemplifies this spirit of care. She once helped a young mother returning home after a premature birth, carrying her hospital bag, waiting while she collected medication, and calling the next day to check on her.

Looking ahead, Glow Movement and MobiMom.com intends to expand into both urban and rural areas nationwide, influencing policy and creating systemic change.

The goal is simple yet profound “to make mobility a right, not a privilege”.