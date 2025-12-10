Semifinalists for 2026 Car of the Year revealed

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The 2026 Car of the Year will be announced in May.

The South African Guild of Mobility Journalists has unveiled the 30 semifinalists for the 2026 South African Car of the Year (Coty) competition. The 40th instalment of the annual contest draws its entries from vehicles introduced in 2025.

This year 55 models met eligibility criteria, ranging from subcompact hatchbacks and family SUVs to performance saloons and bakkies. Notably, the number of new energy vehicles on the list has surged, giving South African buyers a broader set of choices than before.

The semifinalists, in alphabetical order, are:

Alfa Romeo Junior;

Audi A5;

Audi RS Q8;

BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe;

BYD Dolphin Surf;

BYD Shark;

Chery Tiggo 7 PHEV;

Chery Tiggo 9;

GWM Haval H7;

Honda Amaze;

Hyundai Alcazar;

Hyundai Santa Fe;

Jaecoo J5;

Jetour T2;

Land Rover Defender OCTA;

Leapmotor C10 REEV;

Lexus GX;

Mercedes-AMG CLE 53;

Mercedes-AMG E53 Hybrid;

Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S E;

MG Cyberster;

MG ZS Pro;

MINI Aceman;

Omoda C7;

Opel Grandland;

Renault Duster;

Suzuki Dzire;

Volkswagen Golf 1.4TSI; and

Volkswagen Tayron.

Volvo EX90

Returning as title sponsor is Old Mutual Insure. A panel of 25 jurors, finalised in November, will begin whittling down the list in the new year, with finalists selected in January.

A two-day testing session, scheduled for March, will see each contender run through real-world evaluations, after which category winners and the overall 2026 Coty will be announced in May.