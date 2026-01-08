Motoring

Tupac Shakur’s customised 1996 Hummer heads to auction

Rapper’s iconic ride features off-road upgrades and luxury touches

Motoring Staff

Motoring Staff

Tupac in his customised Hummer H1 in 1996. (Bonhams)

A customised 1996 Hummer H1 pickup owned by rap legend Tupac Shakur is to be auctioned by Bonhams in Scottsdale, US, on January 23.

A highly collectible piece of hip-hop history, the black four-door hardtop was the last car bought by the best-selling artist shortly before his death in September 1996.

It features modifications from 2Pac’s ownership, including rugged off-road enhancements such as large tyres, a brush guard, a winch and a roof spotlight.

Inside, the boxy SUV had luxury touches such as a Clarion audio system, burl wood trim and beige leather, plus unique items like an external PA system with sirens.

The customised black Hummer is powered by a 6.5l diesel engine. (Bonhams)

The vehicle, which was previously auctioned for $206,531 (about R3.4m) in 2017, is powered by a 6.5l V8 diesel engine which lays down the power via a four-speed automatic transmission and four-wheel drive.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Comment icon
Sign UpLog In

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Editor’s Choice

1

SIU sheds light on Nelson Mandela Bay tender irregularities

2

Lobishe promises better services as Nelson Mandela Bay battles power outages, wildfires

3

Hundreds arrested for drunk driving in Nelson Mandela Bay over festive season

4

Residents return home after hundreds evacuated in Mossel Bay fire

5

Activists demand justice in case of child’s alleged assault