Tupac Shakur’s customised 1996 Hummer heads to auction

Tupac in his customised Hummer H1 in 1996.

A customised 1996 Hummer H1 pickup owned by rap legend Tupac Shakur is to be auctioned by Bonhams in Scottsdale, US, on January 23.

A highly collectible piece of hip-hop history, the black four-door hardtop was the last car bought by the best-selling artist shortly before his death in September 1996.

It features modifications from 2Pac’s ownership, including rugged off-road enhancements such as large tyres, a brush guard, a winch and a roof spotlight.

Inside, the boxy SUV had luxury touches such as a Clarion audio system, burl wood trim and beige leather, plus unique items like an external PA system with sirens.

The customised black Hummer is powered by a 6.5l diesel engine. (Bonhams)

The vehicle, which was previously auctioned for $206,531 (about R3.4m) in 2017, is powered by a 6.5l V8 diesel engine which lays down the power via a four-speed automatic transmission and four-wheel drive.