Meet Kawasaki’s robo-horse

When wheels won’t do, try mechanical legs.

Kawasaki has announced it will produce a four-legged off-road personal mobility vehicle called Corleo, essentially a robot horse.

After exhibiting a prototype of the futuristic vehicle at the Japan World Expo 2025, the Japanese mobility company plans to put it into production within 10 years. Kawasaki aims to have Corleo ready to use as an on-site mobility vehicle at the Expo 2030 Riyadh in Saudi Arabia while working toward commercialisation in 2035.

Until then, Kawasaki will develop a riding simulator of the four-legged robot by 2027, with plans to deploy it to the gaming and e-sports industries.

Corleo is part of Kawasaki’s “Safe Adventure” concept which aims to eliminate mountain accidents and make mountainous regions safe and enjoyable for everyone. The company will also develop a navigation system that detects weather, temperature, road surface conditions and wildlife appearances, guiding users to safe routes.

The Corleo will use a swing-arm mechanism developed for motorcycles to make the rear legs move independently. (Kawasaki)

The high-tech toy will use motorcycle technology to help it scrabble through tricky turf. By applying the swing-arm mechanism developed for motorcycles, the rear legs move independently up and down to absorb shock. The Corleo will be operated by shifting body weight, like horse riding.

The Corleo is expected to be powered by a hydrogen engine that generates electricity to propel the legs.

It is too soon to talk price, but it’s likely to be a high-tech toy for the well-heeled.

Watch the CGI video here.