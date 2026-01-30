LAUNCH | JMC Vigus appeals to bargain hunters

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Large grille design gives the JMC Vigus an appearance in line with most Chinese bakkies.

South African buyers can add another Chinese brand acronym to their lexicon this week.

Technically not a new one, as the Jiangling Motors Corporation (JMC) has made a previous appearance in the country, but in 2026 it plans to make a stronger impact than before.

Returning to the market, JMC is under the wing of the Salvador Caetano group, which also has the distributorship for GAC.

Salvador Caetano may be a fledgling in SA, but it is a giant in global terms, with operations in more than 49 countries and partnerships with brands including Toyota and BYD.

An interesting fact is that its Portuguese manufacturing facility produces the hardy Land Cruiser 70-Series.

JMC as an entity is no small player either. It has joint ventures with companies such as Isuzu and Ford. One example of the tie-up with the latter brand, is the new Territory, a Chinese-built product co-developed between the two firms.

The custodians of JMC invited us to a game park just outside of Gauteng to have a closer look at its Vigus single- and double-cabs, as well as its Carrying Plus range of light trucks.

Our focus was on the Vigus models specifically, which included a drive in both 4x2 and 4x4 derivatives of the double-cab.

Interior feels a generation behind, build quality proved fair. (JMC SA)

It should be remembered that there is an all-new Vigus in the pipeline later this year. The current model is outmoded in design, from the exterior and behind the wheel, but given the pricing of the vehicle, consumers might be persuaded to overlook that.

Fleet operators with practical mindsets may even be convinced to ignore the ungainly frontal styling of the models, with their gaping grilles that resemble the mouths of scary deep-sea creatures.

The single-cab kicks off at R299,900; sold only in 4x2 guise with a five-speed manual. It is replete with features not usually expected from a commercial workhorse, including standard air-conditioning, Bluetooth, LED daytime-running lights, cruise control and a multi-function steering wheel.

Safety kit comprises a driver’s airbag and anti-lock brakes with electronic brake-force distribution. Power comes from a 2.4l turbocharged-diesel with four cylinders (103kW/310Nm).

Pricing of the double-cab range begins at R439,900 (4x2) and the 4x4 model is R499,900. Both models are equipped with an eight-speed automatic, while the power source is a four-cylinder, 2.0l turbocharged-diesel unit (104kW/350Nm).

The range carries a five-year/100,000km warranty. A service plan is optional for the single-cab, a three-year/50,000km offering is included with the double-cabs.

Aimed at buyers with a leisure-leaning slant, the double-cab has more generous appointments over the single-cab.

It features a 9.7-inch touchscreen interface, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, dual front airbags, reversing camera and side steps.

The loading bin is rubberised as standard, which is the same case with the single-cab.

Double-cab powered by a 2.0l unit with decent shove. (JMC SA)

As mentioned before, the cabin feels last-generation, with a fascia and elements that call to mind certain General Motors products from the early 2010s. Probably no coincidence given the relationship with Isuzu, which, as a reminder, was once under the GM banner.

There was a noticeable aroma of plastics and adhesives. Our initial test unit was an example of the 4x4 derivative and build quality was fair, except for an interior rear-view mirror that wobbled.

We put the vehicle through a fairly treacherous off-road route that we had tested bakkies on previously and it took the obstacles in stride.

Its hill descent control seemed to kick in later than one might have hoped for, however, prompting more cautious drivers to keep a firm foot atop the brake pedal.

Both the single- and double-cab use disc brakes at all four corners.

Single-cab priced competitively. (JMC SA)

Hopping into the 4x2 version for a short road test, the engine and gearbox pairing seemed complementary, with smooth shifts and sufficient grunt from the 2.0l motor.

Noise, vibration and harshness levels were better than anticipated. The hydraulically-assisted power steering requires a firmer hand.

Suspension design is par for the course, with double wishbones at the front and leaf springs at the rear.

The initial outlay for the JMC Vigus range is impressively low.

While it may not be on the same level of established, locally built favourites such as the Toyota Hilux, Ford Ranger and Isuzu D-Max, it may find traction among buyers who want a new vehicle instead of a similarly-priced pre-owned example from a legacy brand.