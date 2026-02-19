Ayrton Senna’s 1986 Lotus 98T F1 car could sell for more than R190m at auction

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

A 1986 Lotus 98T Formula One car driven by Ayrton Senna is set to be auctioned by RM Sotheby’s, with sealed bidding opening on March 4.

Chassis 98T-3 is one of four examples built for the 1986 Formula One World Championship. The car was driven exclusively by Senna during the first half of the 1986 season. It contested eight Grands Prix, securing two victories, five pole positions and three additional podium finishes.

The wins came at the Spanish Grand Prix and the United States Grand Prix, where Senna successfully vanquished the likes of Nigel Mansell, Alain Prost, Nelson Piquet and René Arnoux. The results make 98T-3 the most successful of the four chassis produced that year.

The 98T was the last Lotus to wear the John Player Special livery. (Paul-Henri Cahier)

The 98T was powered by a flame-spitting 1.5l turbocharged V6 Renault engine capable of producing more than 735kW in qualifying trim, illustrating the stratospheric performance levels of Formula One’s mid-1980s turbo era. It was also the last Lotus Formula One car to race in the iconic black-and-gold John Player Special livery.

After being purchased from Lotus in 1988, the car passed through a small number of private collections before being acquired by its current owner in 2016. It was subsequently restored by Paul Lanzante Ltd, a UK-based specialist in historic competition cars. According to the auction house, the car is presented in restored condition and is eligible for historic racing events.

RM Sotheby’s has placed a pre-sale estimate of $9.5m to $12m (R152.2m to R192.3m).