Lepas L4 the latest Chinese SUV to enter SA market

The stylish looking Lepas L4 is a compact SUV that still offers generous cabin space

Chery subsidiary Lepas will launch its new L4 compact SUV in SA this week.

Built on the brand’s LEX platform, the L4 measures 4,406mm in length, 1,820mm in width and 1,635mm in height, with a 2,700mm wheelbase that should translate into generous cabin space for front and rear passengers.

Full specifications have yet to be confirmed, but exterior features include an electric sunroof, electrically adjustable side mirrors, distinctive “leopard-eye” daytime running lights, slim LED headlamps, a chrome grille and 17″ alloy wheels.

Inside, the L4 is fitted with a 13.2″ portrait touchscreen infotainment system with camera support, an 8″ digital instrument cluster, wireless charging and a leather-wrapped multifunction steering wheel.

Power comes from a 1.5l four-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine producing 108kW and 225Nm, driving the front wheels through a six-speed dual-clutch transmission.

Lepas says 500 units will be available at launch through authorised dealerships.

Pricing will be announced at the official unveiling.

The newcomer enters the local market backed by Chery’s established dealer network, which the company says will ensure parts availability and service support.