TIME TO TORQUE | George Old Car Show celebrates 140 years of motoring

The 2026 George Old Car Show, honouring the 140th anniversary of the first motor vehicle in the world, did not miss a gear in hosting a memorable 29th edition of the event.

And while the classic car event has come to close, the excitement surround its grand prize is still lingering as they prepare to announce the winner of the lucky draw that will someone become the new owner of a pristine W123 Mercedes-Benz.

Petrolheads and their families came out in their thousands to enjoy the biggest annual show for old and veteran cars in the country, that took place on Valentine’s Day, at Eden Technical High School in George.

This annual show, held annually under the auspices of the Southern Cape Old Car Club (SCOCC), paid homage to the Pioneers of Motoring – honouring the 140th anniversary of the invention of the horseless motor carriage by Carl Benz in 1886, celebrating the Centenary of the formation of Daimler-Benz AG, and commemorating 50 years of the W123 Mercedes-Benz.

Visitors were treated to a special exhibition of early Mercedes-Benz vehicles that pioneered modern motor vehicles.

Show Organiser Alewijn Dippenaar said the centrepiece commemorated the Centenary of Mercedes-Benz AG, with replicas of the 1886 Benz Patent-Motorwagen and 1901 Benz Ideal, a 1913 Benz 8/20 PS Tourenwagen, a 1935 Mercedes-Benz W23 130H, a 1938 Mercedes-Benz W142 Type 320 and a 1935 Mercedes-Benz 500K Special Roadster on show.

“The 2026 edition of the George Old Car Show again was well supported by showgoers and exhibitors, and attendees and exhibitors alike expressed their appreciation and delight with the wide selection of classic and special cars, bikes and tractors on show.

“From the comments of attendees after the show, it was clear they viewed it as a huge success.

“For them, the centrepiece exhibition was a real highlight, and many visitors and attendees viewed the immaculate and beautifully preserved Mercedes-Benz 500 K Special Roadster as the star of the show,” he said.

Another highlight was the 20th Edition of the Vettoer, organised by Philip Kuschke, preceding the show on Friday.

The event was reserved for vehicles manufactured without front brakes, and this year the Benz Patent-Motorwagen lead the lineup of immaculate old-timers on the route from Prince Albert to George.

Chairman of the SCOCC and founder of Scribs BENZeum, Waldo Scribante, said proceeds from the show goes to organisations such as Rotary, Round Table, Vryburgers, schools including Eden Technical High School, Carpe Diem School, and Glenwood, Firstcare Wildfire Support and the SPCA..

The winner announcement of the raffle competition sponsored by the SCOCC and MUA Insurance, will take place at the Lourensford Wine Estate in Somerset West on Saturday, March 21 and will see someone claim a the pristine W123 prize car (Supplied)

“We want to thank every exhibitor, participant and attendee bringing to life the dawn of motoring for enthusiasts, families, and collectors alike, and for their continued support of the show.

“The George Old Car Show represents a meeting place, a focal point for all iconic marques and those who share the passion for old and classic vehicles, and we believe the 2026 rendition of the show was a memorable and rewarding experience for exhibitors and visitors alike.”

He said planning for next year’s event, to be held on 13 February 2027 at the Eden Technical High School, had already started, .

In line with looking to the future, Scribante also said the winner announcement of the raffle competition sponsored by the SCOCC and MUA Insurance, will take place at the Lourensford Wine Estate in Somerset West on Saturday, March 21.

The pristine W123 prize car, with genuine mileage of under 125 000km, was displayed at the George Old Car Show.

Scribante said the event at Lourensford will see the continuation of celebrations around the 100 years of the Three-Pointed Star.

“We invite every owner of a W123 Mercedes-Benz, whether a club member or not, to attend the event at Lourensford, as we would like to gather as many W123s as possible together to commemorate the 50th anniversary of this legendary model,” he said.

