Pirates Hockey Club set to rock to cars and music

The VW SuperPolo of Ian Riddle, seen here in action at Aldo Scribante Raceway, will be one of the racing cars on display at Pirates Hockey Club on Saturday.

Motoring enthusiasts, music lovers, and families are in for a treat as the Pirates Hockey Club in Mill Park prepares to host an action-packed Car Show and Music Festival on Saturday.

The event will be held in conjunction with Loop Doppie Events and Motor Mouth, in support of two worthy causes, Cat Care and Save-a-Pet.

The popular sports club, in Westview Drive, will transform into a vibrant hub of chrome, horsepower and entertainment as the gates open at 10am, with the event running until 4pm.

Visitors can expect an impressive showcase of machines from across the motoring spectrum.

Everything from gleaming modern dealership models to lovingly restored classic and vintage cars will line the grounds, while serious motorsport machinery and the eye-catching Knights of the Third Wheel trikes promise to add plenty of spectacle.

Petrolheads will have the chance to get up close to some truly special vehicles, chat with the owners and soak up the atmosphere of a full-scale automotive celebration.

Adding to the festival vibe will be a range of carefully selected vendors and food trucks offering a variety of food. Families will be well catered for, with a secure kiddie’s entertainment area. There will also be a beer tent for adults.

One of the highlights for motorsport fans will be the presence of several race cars and rally cars on display, including the spectacular VW SuperPolo of Ian Riddle, a machine well known to Eastern Cape racing fans for its blistering pace at the Aldo Scribante Raceway.

Seeing these purpose-built race cars up close promises to be a thrill for fans of speed and engineering.

In the evening the event will shift gears into party mode when Bigish Music and Everything PE present a high-energy music festival beginning at 6.30pm.

Entry to each of the events is R50 for adults and R20 for children under 12.

March events

13th: Classic VW Display Evening at EP Veteran Car Club, Conyngham Road

Classic VW Display Evening at EP Veteran Car Club, Conyngham Road 14th: Pirates Hockey Club Car Show and Music Festival, Westview Drive; Algoa Kart Club – Round 1 at Celso Scribante Kart Circuit, Victoria Drive

Pirates Hockey Club Car Show and Music Festival, Westview Drive; Algoa Kart Club – Round 1 at Celso Scribante Kart Circuit, Victoria Drive 21st: Algoa Rally Club – Round 1 in Despatch; EC Offroad Club – Round 2 in Despatch

Algoa Rally Club – Round 1 in Despatch; EC Offroad Club – Round 2 in Despatch 27th: British Ford Display Evening at EP Veteran Car Club, Conyngham Road

British Ford Display Evening at EP Veteran Car Club, Conyngham Road 28th: Main Circuit Racing at Aldo Scribante Raceway – Round 2

